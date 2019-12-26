OGDEN — A 156-year-old home in one of Ogden’s little known historic areas is about to be formally protected by the city.
The Ogden City Council will soon consider a proposal that would place a home at 159 W. 2nd Street on the Ogden City Register of Historic Resources. The home, which is currently owned by Tammy and Richard Creeger, was built in 1863 by Arthur Stone, an immigrant from England.
The home sits in an area west of north Wall Avenue that in the mid-1800s served as a fort for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Officially known as Bingham’s Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today.
According to an Ogden City Landmarks Commission memo, the fort served as a gathering spot for approximately 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area.
It was established to protect white settlers from perceived threats from Native Americans. Stone, however, was known to have a good relationship with local Native Americans and would often spend Sundays with them, taking them to local Mormon dances and learning of their culture.
According to city council documents, the Stone home was later purchased by Alexander Brown, who was also among the first Mormon settlers in Weber County. In 1911, the home was sold to a man named Thomas Manley, who added a bungalow-style addition onto the front of the rock home. A man named Henry James bought the home in 1923 and it remained in his family for 72 years, until the Creegers bought it.
The Landmarks Commission memo says the home still includes the original log floors, adobe walls and door and window casings. A cellar door on the home is also original, according to the memo.
Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the historical resource designation would require any significant changes proposed for the building, including demolition, to be approved by the Landmarks Commission. The designation would help preserve the building and help ensure that any proposed remodeling would maintain the character and historical significance of the building.
With several parcels of open land near the home, Montgomery said there is pressure to develop in the area. There is a plan currently working its way through city channels that would result in a new 30-unit town home community on northwest corner of Wall Avenue and 2nd Street, just a stone’s throw from the old pioneer home. The historical designation would also protect the home from encroaching development.
The city council is scheduled to vote on the designation on Jan. 21.