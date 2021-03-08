OGDEN — A year into a global pandemic, when economic ramifications are still being felt by many, Ogden City's proposal to relax penalties associated with late water utility payments couldn't have come at a more opportune time.
The city’s administration has been working on a set of proposed changes to billing and operational fees for the water, sewer and garbage utilities that will soon be coming to the City Council for approval. The measure includes some housekeeping items, like some changes in the city's billing software and fees associated for service trips, but perhaps the most relevant piece of the proposal involves implementing a new grace period for late water utility payments.
Ogden Senior Accountant Gabe Johns said the city's proposal, which reflects some earlier recommendations from the council, would move the city's bill due date from 17 days to 23 days, with late fees potentially occurring after the 23rd day. Johns said right now, water utility bills typically go out on a Wednesday, with payment being required 17 days after bills are received. After 47 days from the bill being received, the city puts a "door hanger" at the residence or business in question, notifying the customer their water will be shut off. Ten days after the door hanger is placed, a customer's water can be shut off.
The new policy essentially just extends the entire process, giving Ogdenites more time to pay and more time before their water gets turned off.
"It would essentially give about an additional week for customers to pay," Johns said.
Ogden code currently stipulates that all payments, including late fees, service trip charges and deposits, must be paid in order for service to be restored to a customer. But in cases of hardship, which are approved by the utility manager, service may be restored prior to full payment. The new proposal won't impact the hardship exception.
Incorporated in 1851, Ogden City has one of the largest and most complex water systems in the state.
According to City Council documents, Ogden’s culinary water system is one of the largest in Utah and includes approximately 359 miles of water line. The city's water metering system is also one of the largest in the state, according to council documents, and includes more than 24,000 individual meters.
The system is complicated by the fact that just under 50% of city residents have access to secondary water, meaning many are required to use culinary water for their outdoor watering needs. Secondary water rates throughout the city vary depending on the provider, but even with those variations, it’s generally much less expensive to irrigate a yard with secondary water than it is with culinary water. Ogden City’s water rates are based on meter size, water usage and access to secondary water.
Ogden Council members like Marcia White, Angela Choberka and Chair Bart Blair said they were pleased with the city moving forward with an extended grace period. Ogden Council Deputy Director Glenn Symes said the matter will require a public hearing, which will be scheduled in the coming weeks.