OGDEN — Ogden City hopes changing the work schedules of local firefighters will help keep them around.
The Ogden Fire Department recently changed its firefighter work schedule from 24-hour shifts to 48-hour shifts. According to city council documents, the department had used 24-hour shifts for more than 30 years, but the city determined a change was necessary to provide a non-monetary incentive for the department staff.
Under the new model, firefighters are working two days and then having four consecutive days off. The old 24-hour model used by the city included alternating days on and off for a week, having three to four consecutive days off, with the schedule then repeating.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the fire department’s new schedule was modeled after request made by the firefighters’ union and is an attempt to add another benefit to the high-stress job.
Retention and recruitment of Ogden firefighters and police officers has been an issue in the city for several years. Police officers and firefighters in Ogden received a 4% raise this year — a requisite action that comes as part of a previously adopted step pay program — but representatives from each department have told the Ogden City Council that non-competitive pay is still depleting their ranks.
City council documents show that prior to the schedule change, Ogden and St. George were the only cities in Utah not operating on the 48-hour model.
Caldwell said the department is still monitoring the new system. With fire service required 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the mayor said fatigue and sleep deprivation are concerns, but the department has instituted new policies to address those.
The department has implemented rest periods during daytime hours, emphasizing rest for ambulance personnel. Fire Captains are also monitoring personnel fatigue and making adjustments as necessary. Firefighters will complete a survey in nine to 12 months so department leaders can judge how the change is working.
In a letter to the City Council, Ogden Fire Chief Mike Mathieu said the department continues work to hire new staff. The department recently hired six new firefighters that are scheduled to finish academy training by the end of October.