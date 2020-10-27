OGDEN — Top brass at Ogden City says while no final decisions have been made, the city's ultimate participation in Utah’s Community Renewable Energy Act is likely on shaky ground.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell and city Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson both say they're worried about potential high costs that could come with a citywide transition to renewable energy over the next decade.
In December 2019, the Ogden City Council voted 5-2 to adopt a resolution that established a citywide goal to transition to net 100% renewable energy by 2030. The vote also signaled the city’s intent to consider the CREA as the channel to reach that goal.
Also known as House Bill 411, the CREA is the ambitious clean-energy program adopted by the Utah Legislature during 2019’s General Session. The bill calls for Utah cities that choose to participate to move to a net 100% electric energy use from renewable resources by 2030.
To be a part of the program, cities were first required adopt a resolution, form an initial agreement with Rocky Mountain Power to develop program guidelines, and submit an application to the Utah Public Service Commission, the body that will regulate the act.
The PSC will develop rules that will address issues like customer termination fees, electricity rates and the process for procuring renewable energy resources.
Rocky Mountain Power will develop the renewable energy resources that communities will use. The power company will hold the option to own any of the new resources that are acquired as part of the program. Rocky Mountain must have an estimated number to work from to establish the amount of energy resources to develop the program and new rates. If cities opt into the program, the utility will compile a year’s worth of usage data for the particular municipalities that participate.
The December 2019 resolution allowed the city to enter into the H.B. 411 study phase, during which Ogden officials were to scrutinize things like projected energy rates and possible costs associated with participating in the program. From the outset of the program, cities have had the option to opt out, if, as they move along in the study process, they decide the program isn’t a fit.
Ogden is now nearly 10 months into its study phase.
"It's looking very expensive at this point," Johnson said. "Costs are always something we have to worry about, and passing those costs along to our residents."
In a widely circulated email to members of Ogden's Sustainability Committee and others interested in S.B. 411, Utah Sierra Club representative Lindsay Beebe said Ogden's withdrawal in the program at this point is unnecessary. Beebe said Ogden currently has no financial obligation to the program, and governance details of the program are still being ironed out and will continue to be negotiated well into the new year. She said some municipalities are seeking third-party funding and grants to help offset project implementation costs.
"We're certainly supportive of the intent of the program," Caldwell said. "But ultimately, it's going to come down to the economics of it. Here in Ogden, we have a much larger population of lower-income residents. So when there's a possibility that some of the costs of doing this could be passed along to them, that just hits us a lot harder than some other cities."