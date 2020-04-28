OGDEN — A recent study by an independent consultant suggests Ogden City has what it takes to build an entirely new recreation center.
With the city's lone recreational facility more than 50 years old and in need of significant upgrades, the city has been working with the YMCA and consultant Pathway Associates to study a number of issues related to a new rec center — namely, cost, size, programming, location and the possibility of raising funds for it through a voter-approved bond and other means.
An initial feasibility study from Pathway posits the YMCA could raise up to $10 million for a newly constructed recreation facility of about 58,000 square feet, according to Rich West, chief executive officer of YMCA Northern Utah. The remainder of the money, which has not been determined yet, would be raised by Ogden City.
Though the upper threshold is $10 million, West said the Pathway study recommends the YMCA soon begin a capital campaign to raise between $6 million and $8 million. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, West said, it's unlikely the campaign could kick off until late summer, at the earliest.
"Obviously, with the current environment we're in and the uncertainty, both from a donor perspective and a community perspective, now is not the right time to be asking the community to support something like this," West said. "But we do feel we'll get back to normal, in hopefully less than a year's time, and start preparing a campaign."
West said if the city administration and council ultimately decided to move forward with the campaign, the first year would consist of "silent" fundraising, in which officials meet with major donors who can give "six- or seven-figure gifts." When those initial funds are secured, a more public facing campaign would begin, West said.
The proposed rec center is recommended to be built on the city's east side, somewhere on or near Harrison Boulevard, West said, and would likely occupy a quarter to a half of a city block. Ogden Public Services Director Jay Lowder said the facility would complement the inner-city Ogden Marshall White Center, not replace it. He said the Pathway study found demand for such a center would increase the closer it could be built to Harrison.
Before a fundraising campaign were to begin, West said the city would have to decide upon a few major features of the center, but specific designs would be determined later.
"Features like a pool, a walking track — those kinds of features should be decided on," West said.
The new rec center conversation dovetails with some critical decisions the city must make in regard to the Marshall White Center, which was built in 1963. The City Council is currently considering an amendment to the city’s 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan that would add a $300,000 project to the plan for an in-depth study and analysis of the Marshall White.
Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the study, which would take two years to complete, includes recruiting community stakeholders to review current uses at the center and recommend future uses. Montgomery said the city would also hire an architectural and engineering firm to analyze conditions at the center and provide more detailed cost information on design and improvement ideas.
Several council members have expressed concerns with the timing of the two endeavors, noting that the Marshall White study wouldn't be finished until after the capital campaign for a new center is to begin. The council has also suggested the administration increase it's sense of urgency with the Marshall White facility. The center's pool has been closed for more than two years now, after cracks were discovered in its surface in 2018.
"We don't need a study to know what people want at the Marshall White," Councilman Luis Lopez said. "They want the programs that are there, they want a pool."