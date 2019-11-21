OGDEN — The United States’ 24th Census will be conducted next spring, but Ogden City is already gearing up for it.
The United States Constitution mandates the census take place once every decade and next year, National Census Day is scheduled for April 1, 2020.
The impact of Census results cannot be understated. The measure impacts the number of seats in the House of Representatives and guides the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities. An average of $1,086 per person per year counted in the census is allocated to fund things like school lunch programs, early childhood education, Medicare, road construction and emergency response during a natural disaster.
Ogden City Council Communications and Public Engagement Coordinator Brandon Garside said the city has already met multiple times with local community organizations and with representatives from the United States Census Bureau, working through ideas to maximize participation in Ogden and Weber County.
Garside said some initiatives are already ongoing, with more significant efforts scheduled to ramp up in the beginning of 2020.
Representatives from the city have attended nearly a dozen of local events aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging participation in the census. The city is working with several other local entities, like Weber State University, Intermountain Healthcare, the Ogden City School district and more. Garside said the city has published videos and graphics online, in both English and Spanish.
The city wants to expand outreach among Ogden Hispanic populations, Garside said, but to avoid duplicating efforts, is waiting to review the plan of the State Census Committee, which was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Census Bureau for marketing.
Ogden has applied for $47,000 from the Census Community Grant to support 10 pop-up events that will be held in Ogden beginning in January. Garside said the the grant aims to help hard-to-reach communities connect with census officials. If awarded the grant, the city would supply a $10,000 match. The pop-up events will be held at schools, libraries and faith-based locations.
The city council is expected to adopt a joint proclamation in early next year, declaring April 1, 2020 as “Census Day” in Ogden City.
The 2020 Census will begin accepting responses on March 12, 2020. 2020 marks the first time people can respond online or over the phone, in addition to the traditional paper format. Garside said respondents have until July 31, 2020 to submit their form online or via telephone. The paper version of the census will be mailed only after two attempts to receive self responses online.
A question about citizenship status was removed from the 2020 Census and the bureau has stressed the protection of private information respondents may submit during the process.