OGDEN — Ogden City officials are working on a plan they hope will fix their airport boondoggle.
The city is in the final stages of developing a 20-year master plan for its Ogden-Hinckley Airport. Bryant Garrett, manager of the airport, said the plan will serve as a guide for continued development at the facility, as well as a roadmap to meet requirements from the Federal Aviation Administration to receive federal funding. Bryant said the initiative is the first comprehensive master plan developed for the airport since 1994.
"The whole idea is to have a big picture of the next 20 years," Garrett said.
The municipal airport offers private and business general aviation service, commercial air service and air ambulance service. It also serves as a reliever airport for the Salt Lake International Airport and for aircraft flying in and out of Hill Air Force Base. The airport has been somewhat of a burden for the city though, subsidized by as much as $750,000 per year during the 2010s. The subsidies have been reduced in recent years, but the city still loses about $320,000 per year running the airport, according to Ogden Community and Economic Development Director Tom Christopulos.
The vision for the future of the airport identified in the plan is pretty straightforward, said Garrett — to turn it into an economic engine for the region by serving general aviation, growing commercial air service and recruiting aeronautical businesses. The comprehensive and voluminous plan includes a host of objectives to meet that vision, from acquiring adjacent parcels of land and redeveloping hangars to building new road entrances and expanding the facility's flight line.
Garrett said preparing the west side of the airport for development, where there is roughly 2.4 million square feet of leasable space, is among the highest priorities for the facility.
"There will be a huge difference in our finances today and our finances tomorrow if we get the west side developed," he said.
City officials have said bringing aerospace companies to the airport is a major key in bringing it toward solvency.
For example, Borsight, Inc., an aerospace and defense company is moving forward with several phases of expansion near the northeast portion of the airport, which will result in two new buildings totaling 150,000 square feet of facilities at the airport. The increased tax revenue brought in from the operation is something the city hopes to duplicate with other companies.
The master plan also calls for the continued development of commercial passenger air service, an endeavor that has so far been inconsistent for the city.
The airport added service between Ogden and Mesa, Arizona in 2012, with flights provided twice a week by Allegiant Air. In late 2017, the city sought to expand its commercial partnership with Allegiant by adding flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. But both of those flights were axed shortly after they started, with Allegiant and the city pulling the plug due to low passenger numbers.
The original Phoenix/Mesa flight is the only one operating at the airport today. Christopulos said the city will continue to "aggressively recruit" new commercial service options, but noted that "there's no reason for us to wait and hope commercial aviation is going to be the salvation of the airport."
Ogden Council Chair Angela Choberka said she's heard concerns from constituents about the city continuing to invest in a facility that has consistently been a money pit.
Christopulos said building up the airport and its infrastructure is the only way for the city to get out of the red on the facility.
"We're trying to get to break even and we think we can get there in the next two or three years," he said.