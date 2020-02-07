OGDEN — Ogden’s downtown just got about five acres larger.
On Tuesday, the Ogden City Council approved a rezone that will expand the city’s downtown by including piece of land just south of Union Station.
Ogden’s Community and Economic Development Department had previously filed a petition to rezone the property around the former St. Anne’s shelter, near 133 W. Binford St. The parcel includes several vacant properties, a handful of single-family homes and several commercial properties.
Ogden Planning manager Greg Montgomery said the rezone changes the area from a manufacturing and industrial zone to the Central Business District zone. City officials say the switch will aid in the continued development of the downtown area, particularly its western edge, near Union Station.
The land included in the rezone was part of a 2018 Utah State University-led redevelopment plan for the western portion of Ogden.
Students from USU’s Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning department centered the plan around creating new identity for Ogden’s historic rail yard and west Ogden and creating a meaningful connection between those areas and central Ogden and downtown. The plan includes things like new greenways, trails, river restoration, the reconfiguration of 24th Street and other streets in west Ogden and contemporary uses of existing infrastructure in the area.
Currently being incorporated into ongoing downtown development efforts, the plan calls for high-density housing in the area, with as many as 300 residents to the newly rezoned five-acre parcel near the Union Station.
Ogden’s manufacturing and industrial zone would have prohibited residential development.
The city eventually wants to redevelop the Union Station and much of the land surrounding it, from 22nd Street to 27th Street on Wall Avenue. A larger-scale redevelopment of the station and its grounds has been discussed for several years.
The project, still in its infancy, could include large, public open spaces, museums, art galleries, high-density housing, retail space, meeting and event space and administrative offices.