OGDEN — A community plan for the southeast corner of Ogden is starting to take shape.
The city’s planning division is in the process of reworking the Southeast Ogden Community Plan. One of 15 planning communities in Ogden, the Southeast Community generally includes everything in Ogden south of 36th Street and east of Gramercy Avenue.
The area includes large employment centers like Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital, and also features a thriving commercial district surrounding those two organizations.
According to Ogden’s website, community plans “create a vision” for different sectors of the city, with input taken from residents, political leaders, developers, business owners and others. The plans provides official city guidance for things like community facilities, neighborhood identities, economic development, environmental issues, housing, land-use and transportation.
Since announcing the plan renewal initiative earlier this year, the city has held several public meetings to gather community input. The Ogden Planning Commission is set to discuss the plan again in a work session at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Ogden City Municipal Building, 2549. Washington Blvd.
According to a memo from Ogden Deputy Planning Manager Clinton Spencer, city planning staff has developed a list of goals, objectives and strategies that will be reviewed by the planning commission and if approved, be integrated into the plan.
Some of the goals identified by planning staff include the following:
Protect and preserve existing single family housing
Incorporate quality student housing and other high density housing without impacting the single family neighborhoods
Improve bicycle infrastructure and traffic flow
Improve trailheads in the community and make connections between existing open spaces, parks, and trails
Encourage commercial development near WSU
The Southeast Ogden Community Plan was last updated in 1987, according to the planning department. The new version of the plan will likely include new zoning and ordinances that would preserve the historical character of the community while helping it thrive in the future.
According to city planning documents, the area has a population of just over 9,000, with 3,500 housing units. Aside from the university and the hospital, the majority of the community consists of single-family homes, roads and vacant land. Most of the remaining vacant land features a slope of more than 30 percent and isn’t developable. More than 90% of the area is zoned for residential uses.