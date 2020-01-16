OGDEN — Ogden City is looking for citizens to contribute to a developing plan that will guide long-term development downtown.
As the city spends the next several months overhauling its Central Business District Master Plan, officials are asking citizens who live, work, or regularly visit Ogden to take a survey that will record their opinions on what the downtown’s greatest development needs are.
The survey is 15 questions long and can be found at makeogden.com. It asks questions about transportation, parking, where public and private investment dollars should be directed and more.
The CBD plan is a component of Ogden’s General Plan, which provides a framework and common vision for all future development in Ogden. The General Plan includes guidelines and policy statements for things like facilities, community identity, economic development, environmental resources, housing, land use, neighborhoods, open space and transportation.
The CBD plan is like a miniature version of the General Plan, focusing the same principals on a smaller section of the city. Ogden’s business district includes all land from 20th to 27th streets between Wall and Adams avenues.
Ogden Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development Brandon Cooper said the CBD Master Plan hasn’t been updated in more than a decade.
The city is working with Denver-based landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm Design Workshop. The company guided a major downtown redevelopment of Colorado’s capital. According to the Make Ogden website, the initiative seeks to answer three major questions:
• How does the city prepare for an increase in people living and working in downtown Ogden and continue to protect Ogden’s long-term financial stability?
• How to best capitalize on Ogden’s fortuitous location, at the foot of the Wasatch Mountains and the confluence of the Ogden and Weber Rivers, with easy access to Interstates 84 and 15?
• How can the city promote business, employment, residential, recreational, and cultural growth while increasing land value and quality of life, while maintaining Ogden’s heritage and culture?
Ogden’s new downtown plan will include new and improved development standards that guide everything from the redevelopment and use of historic buildings to parking. Cooper said it’s likely the plan will be adopted sometime in the spring of 2020.