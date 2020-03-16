OGDEN — Ogden City is appointing four new members to its Planning Commission, including a replacement for commissioner and 2019 candidate for city mayor Angel Castillo.
According to Ogden City Council documents, the body this week will consider the commission appointments of Neil Garner, Rick Safsten, Jessica Stoker and Wesley Boykin — along with the reappointments of Bryan Schade, Jennifer Sandau and Dave Graf.
That means Castillo, Janith Wright and Robert Herman will be out as commissioners.
Castillo, who ran against current three-term Mayor Mike Caldwell in the 2019 general election, said she was informed she wouldn't be reappointed in a letter from Ogden Director of Community and Economic Development Tom Christopulos, which she received last week.
"On behalf of Ogden City, I want to personally thank you for your valuable contribution to the Planning Commission," Christopulos' letter reads. "Although your term expired in July 2018, Planning Commission rules have permitted you to continue serving until such time as a replacement is appointed ... you can expect your tenure as planning commissioner to conclude upon an affirming vote of the nominees by the city council, which is scheduled to occur on March 17, 2020."
Castillo said she can't help but feel there is some level of retribution involved in the decision. In addition to challenging Caldwell last year, she regularly attends City Council work sessions and is often critical of the city during the public comment periods in regular council meetings. Earlier this month, Castillo made a motion (which ultimately passed 6-2) that recommended the council move certain Marshall White repairs to the top of the city's 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan priority list. Castillo's motion also recommended the City Council create a separate project to allocate $2 million to either repair the center's pool or replace it.
The motion also called for the city to explore developing a new community center on the footprint of the Marshall White, in an incremental fashion with building and demolition happening simultaneously, allowing the center to remain open.
The pool has been closed for two years now, after large cracks were discovered in the surface. The city has been exploring options to replace the pool, or even build a new community center, but no firm decision has been made yet. Castillo has been especially vocal about the Marshall White issue, and her Planning Commission motion was unprecedented. The planning commission typically reviews requests from other entities, then forwards a recommendation on to the council.
Caldwell said the new Planning Commission appointees were made in good faith and he encourages the kind of public debate Castillo often engages in. He often shares viewpoints opposing his on social media.
"Those recommendations came directly from our planning staff and I followed the recommendations exactly," Caldwell said. "We've had people in (the Planning Commission) with terms that have been up for a while now and (staff) has been working on this for some time."