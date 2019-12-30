OGDEN — Ogden City will host the premiere of the 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival next week.
The festival will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Peery’s Egyptian Theater. Known as IF4, the festival is made up of short- and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all over the world.
The films showcase the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
“Ogden started hosting fly fishing shows 10 years ago when work began on the Ogden River Restoration Project,” said Justin Anderson, Ogden’s deputy director of Public Services. “This year we have the honor of hosting the IF4 world premiere, and it’s always rewarding to celebrate with the community at these shows after the annual efforts that have been put into our rivers.”
In 2012, the city finished a two-year, $6 million restoration of the Ogden River as it runs through downtown. That project featured new pavement on the Ogden River Parkway trail, removing nearly 13,000 tons of garbage from the river, building interior flood planes, stabilizing the river’s banks, improving water flow, building 25 new pedestrian access points and planting vegetation to buffer pollution sources, reduce channel temperatures and provide aquatic food sources.
The city has also completed several restoration projects on the Weber River as it runs through Ogden.
Proceeds from the Ogden-hosted segment of the film festival will help fund the continued restoration and maintenance of the two rivers, Anderson said.
Mike McBride, Ogden marketing and communications manager, said in past years, contributions from the festival supported the purchase of river cleanup kits used by volunteers to clean the rivers of harmful debris.
McBride said there are currently 19 different groups that have adopted sections of the rivers, and in 2019, more than 230 hours were volunteered to clean those sections.
“The wild rivers in Ogden belong to everyone and it takes everyone to do their part in sustaining them,” Anderson said.
Tickets to the festival are $15 and are available online or can be bought locally through Angler’s Den and Smith & Edwards at a discount of $13. If available, tickets will be sold for $17 at the door on the day of the event.