OGDEN — The city is working on a major update to a plan that steers activity and development in downtown Ogden.
Ogden City will spend the next several months overhauling its Central Business District Master Plan. The CBD plan is a component of Ogden’s General Plan, which provides a framework and common vision for all future development in Ogden. The massive act includes guidelines and policy statements for things like facilities, community identity, economic development, environmental resources, housing, land use, neighborhoods, open space and transportation.
The CBD plan is like a miniature version of the General Plan, focusing the same principals on a smaller section of the city. Ogden’s CBD includes all land from 20th to 27th streets between Wall and Adams avenues.
Ogden Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development Brandon Cooper said the CBD Master Plan hasn’t really been updated in more than a decade.
“It doesn’t generally get a comprehensive update until we do something like what we’re doing now,” Cooper said.
The city is working with Denver-based landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm Design Workshop. The company guided a major downtown redevelopment of Colorado’s capital and Cooper said they’re well-equipped to help Ogden reach similar goals.
“We definitely don’t want to be Denver,” Cooper said. “We’re Ogden and we want to stay Ogden, but there are some similarities (between redevelopment Design Workshop guided in Denver and what Ogden would like to do).”
Cooper said Denver is home to a large, downtown rail center, much like Ogden and the Platte River runs through the heart of the city, much like the Ogden River does here. Both cities are also urban downtown centers, Cooper said, though Denver is admittedly on a much larger scale.
Ogden’s new downtown plan will include new and improved development standards, Cooper said, that guide everything from the redevelopment and use of historic buildings to parking.
“It’s a big deal because this plan is something that will be followed by the city for 20 years,” said Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson.
Johnson said any plan the city implements can be adjusted later on, but generally speaking, city master plans have a large impact on shaping the future of Ogden.
“You see how realistic the planning was when developers come in and you find out what they really can and can’t do,” he said. “But this is something that gives us a solid direction for where we want to go.”
Cooper said the city is creating a online platform, or “hub,” where citizens can engage in the development of the CBD Master Plan. The city will release information and seek public comment at makeogden.com as the planning process moves forward. Because Ogden’s downtown serves as a metropolitan center for many other smaller communities in Weber County, the city will accept public input from anyone who might be interested in the plan.
It’s likely the plan will be adopted sometime in the spring of 2020.