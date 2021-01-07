OGDEN — Ogden City is eyeing several areas where it can use Weber County funds over the next year to improve recreation opportunities throughout the city.
The city has compiled a list of seven projects officials will soon submit to Weber County for Recreation, Arts, Museums and Parks, or RAMP, funding in 2021. The projects include the following, ranked in order of the amount of RAMP funds being sought:
- $199,000 for an artificial infield turf at Serge Simmons in West Ogden. City Engineer Justin Anderson said the project will allow the field to be utilized by all ages and genders by allowing for base path distances of 50 feet through 90 feet. He said the field will be able to be used for softball under the new configuration. To date, the field has typically been used for baseball only.
- $199,000 for Grandview Park. Anderson said the money would be used to install a new automated irrigation system and a new set of ADA walkways and a ADA playground.
- $194,500 for new restrooms, a new pavilion and playground and a new irrigation system at Orchard Park.
- $85,000 for arts, culture and events programming in general. Ogden Arts Director Christy McBride said the city has a phased way of spending the money and could be shifted depending on what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic. The money could go toward funding things like the Ogden Twilight summer concert series.
- $30,000 for programing and events at the Ogden Union Station.
- $30,000 for a new LED screen for the Browning Theater inside the Union Station.
Anderson said the city will also seek RAMP funding for an outdoor seating project at the El Monte Golf Course, but the amount is yet to be determined. Some of the projects will require matching city funds of various amounts.
Weber County voters approved the RAMP tax in 2004 to support various related efforts throughout the county. The tax was renewed by voters in 2014. RAMP receives one penny for every $10 purchase and is used to fund new and existing facilities and also provides funding for qualified cultural organizations and events. The program is is meant to benefit all Weber County residents by enhancing quality of life and promoting economic vitality, according to city council documents.
In Ogden, RAMP has helped to fund various playing fields; walking, biking and equestrian trails; parks; aquatic and recreation facilities; and music and arts festivals, activities and performances.
The RAMP Tax Advisory Board will review applications in February and then present recommendations for funding to the Weber Area Council of Governments in March. A final determination for funding will be made by the Weber County Commission.