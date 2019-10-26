OGDEN — Ogden City will team up with a pair of local partners to build a series of new homes in the east-central portion of the city.
Earlier this week, the Ogden City Council approved two agreements — one with the Weber Housing Authority and one with Weber State University — for the construction of four new homes, and likely more in the future.
WSU and the Ogden Civic Action Network have started an effort revitalize east-central Ogden through health, housing and educational initiatives. Ogden Community Development Manager Ward Ogden said the city’s agreement with WSU establishes an ongoing cooperative agreement to develop single-family homes in the neighborhood, as part of the initiative.
In the immediate future, the partnership involves building a new, energy-efficient home on a vacant lot at 2807 Quincy Ave. According to City Council documents, the home will be designed to complement the surrounding historic neighborhood.
The lot is currently owned by the city (with an estimated value of $40,000) and the plan is for the city to transfer the land to WSU. After the home is built and sold, the city would be reimbursed for the land value.
The agreement with WHA involves three vacant lots recently transferred to the organization from the Weber County Commission. WHA wants to develop a trio of new housing units for low- to moderate-income households. Initially, the homes would be rentals, but tenants would eventually have an option to buy if interested.
Ogden said WHA wanted to partner with the city because the lots are in Ogden and city staff has significant expertise in housing development. The lots are located at 2881 Lincoln Ave., 3238 Pingree Ave. and 286 Franklin St.
The WHA agreement involves a loan being issued by the city for predevelopment costs and utility connections. The loan would be for a maximum of $25,000 per lot. According to council documents, the loan would have monthly payments over a 15-year term with a 3% annual interest rate.
The balance would be repaid as tenants purchasing the homes.