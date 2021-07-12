OGDEN — When Bettye Gillespie first moved to Ogden in the 1940s, right around the time of her 13th birthday, the color of her skin precluded her from swimming in the city's public pool.
But Gillespie, who was Black, refused to stand idly by and accept such an injustice. Though just a teen, Gillespie and some other members of Ogden's Youth NAACP approached the Ogden City Council about Blacks being denied entrance to the Lorin Farr swimming pool.
"We went to the ... council meeting about Lorin Farr Park’s swimming pool and some council members denied discrimination," Gillespie said in a 2014 oral history published by Weber State University's Special Collections Department. "As a result, I went home to get my swimming suit. "
In the oral history, Gillespie goes on to tell the story of how she and two other youths from the NAACP marched down to the pool at 17th Street, where all three were denied access. The Standard-Examiner reported on the incident and while the policy at Lorin Farr didn't immediately change, WSU, which was then located on 25th Street, made its pool available to Black Ogdenites.
The episode marked the beginning of Gillespie's life's work: to speak for the unheard and help them fight for change. The Ogden civil rights pioneer and lifelong Black activist died July 2. She was 93.
According to the oral history, Gillespie was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, but her family moved to Ogden after a friend of her father's spoke of the city's mountainous beauty and the of jobs in the area tied to the Union Pacific Railroad.
"I had heard of Utah, but I had never heard of Ogden and thought we were moving to Oregon," Gillespie said.
She attended Central Middle School and graduated from Ogden High at 15. According to her obituary, she went to Howard University in Washington, D.C., for a time and later earned a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in human resource management at the University of Utah. She worked for 20 years as the head of Hill Air Force Base's Equal Employment Opportunity office. Gillespie and her husband, Jim Gillespie, were both well-known in the Ogden civil rights scene, said Sarah Langsdon, head of Special Collections at WSU.
"Between her and her husband Jim, they were truly revolutionary in regards to the NAACP," Langsdon said. "Post World War II, you had people coming into Ogden from all over and they were part of the initial group that really got (the NAACP) going here. When you're talking about the civil rights movement, she's really one of the most influential people Ogden ever had."
Jim Gillespie was head of the Ogden NAACP for more than 30 years and, together, the couple were lifelong members of the organization. According to her obituary, Glllespie was well known for spearheading voter registration drives and often took her own young children door to door to register voters.
Adrienne Andrews, WSU's chief diversity officer and step-granddaughter of Gillespie, said when she turned 18, she too was pushed to register.
"I had just turned 18 and she invited me over," Andrews recalled. "She told me people have died for my right to vote and that I needed to take it seriously."
Gillespie was also actively involved with Ogden's Your Community Connection Family Crisis Center, the League of Women Voters and Habitat for Humanity, where she served a term as president. In 1996, she was appointed to the State of Utah Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission. From 1974 to 1981, she served on the University of Utah board of trustees, the first Black person to receive such an appointment.
Betty Sawyer, who serves as community engagement coordinator in access and diversity at WSU and is current president of the Ogden NAACP, first met Gillespie in the 1970s.
"I was just in awe of her," Sawyer said. "She always had a particular presence about her that made her kind of intimidating, but then when you go to know her, you felt like she was your mom or auntie."
Sawyer and Andrews continue to carry the civil rights torch that Gillespie lit decades ago, as both are heavily involved in civil rights matters in Ogden and beyond.
"The fact that I'm here today, I attribute that the Mrs. Gillespie and people like her," Sawyer said.
Andrews said it's important to recognize pioneers like Gillespie because they provide inspiration and a tangible roadmap for how to push needed change.
"She was an amazing woman," Andrews said. "She did things in her life that at the time didn't seem attainable. She modeled what was possible for a lot of the people who came after her."
A viewing for Gillespie will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. in Ogden. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 2374 Grant Ave.