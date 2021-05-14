OGDEN — Despite technological advances that have made communicating with people from all over the world as easy as ever, there’s still a place for a good AM radio.
That’s the sentiment of Kent Gardner, historian for the Ogden Amateur Radio Club.
“When I go camping, like Memorial Day, I’ll take my radio and the antennas with me and sit back and I’ll talk to hams around the area just for the fun of it,” Gardner said.
Gardner uses the term “ham” to describe those who use the AM radio. “Ham” is also a term synonymous with AM. It used to be considered a pejorative but is now accepted and actually embraced.
Gardner enjoys the AM radio not just because it allows him to communicate with other people, but also because he can pick up certain frequencies.
“The AM band you listen to (ranges) from 500 kilohertz to 1600 or 1700 kilohertz, (but) there’s frequencies below that where radio really started ... and I’m interested in any frequencies below the broadcast band,” Gardner said. “There’s natural radio frequencies that I’ve picked up lightning strikes that cause whistlers.”
The Ogden Amateur Radio Club includes about 160 people and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. A booth will be set up on the corner of 25th Street and Grant Avenue in Ogden during the daylight hours this Saturday and again May 22.
“People can come by and see (the radio operators) transmit and there will be other displays there,” Gardner said.
The Ogden Amateur Radio Club started in 1921 with six people. There’s no centralized location for the club. Rather, it’s simply a group of like-minded folks who enjoy communicating via radio. There’s a board of directors that meets, according to Gardner, “here to there and everywhere that we can arrange.”
“Ham radio is a hobby, but we do service for the community and emergency response,” Gardner said. “Each ham has their own radio station at home or in their vehicle.”