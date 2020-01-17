OGDEN — The Ogden City Council is considering amending their already-passed 2020 budget to fund $5.6 million worth of infrastructure improvements in the city.
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said the proposal involves designating $4 million for water utility infrastructure improvements and $1.6 million to purchase 10 new Compressed Natural Gas garbage trucks.
The water infrastructure improvements include upgrades at Pierce and Buchanan avenues and 20th Street. The 20th Street work would dovetail with a $6.5 million reconstruction of the road as it runs through the east-central of the city. The city wants to improve intersections and sidewalks along the section of 20th Street, as well as change the grade of the roadway so it matches the elevation of its cross streets.
The city currently has 10 CNG garbage trucks, which were purchased in 2014. The trucks were originally purchased with a capital lease, which is now paid off.
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said the current fleet is aging the city administration is recommending replacing five of the trucks this year and another five in 2021. Each truck will cost $327,250. The city is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the expenditures on Feb. 4.
In a separate budget matter, the council is also considering $1.5 million worth of improvements at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport. The Ogden administration has proposed building a new water line at the airport, connected to an underground well currently being built.
The project would accommodate expansion plans for the Borsight aerospace company. Borsight is moving forward with several phases of expansion near the northeast portion of the airport, which could result in two new buildings totaling 150,000 square feet of facilities at the airport. The airport’s current water/fire flow infrastructure is not equipped to handle the new buildings.
The city says the proposed water infrastructure improvements would need to be finished by the third quarter of 2020 to serve Borsight’s new facilities. The Ogden City Council will vote on the measure some time later this year.