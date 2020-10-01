OGDEN — Ogden Contemporary Arts, the renamed organization that promotes art and artistic activities, is holding a virtual fundraiser as it prepares to move into new space in The Monarch building.
The event, Contemporary Cuisine: 101 Virtual Cooking Class, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, though it will be available for viewing later, too, for those who can't attend the live event. The group, previously known as 01 Arts Foundation, can't hold its annual fundraising gala due to limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and promoters are calling for public support as it adjusts.
Such virtual events are becoming the norm as nonprofit groups like OCA figure out how to raise funds given COVID-19 restrictions. "I'm seeing it more and more," said Jennifer Burns, a TV cooking host who will serve as host of the event.
The OCA event will feature Executive Chef Brandon Price, who will lead participants in preparation of a gourmet meal for two. Tickets are $150 per couple and the price includes totes to be picked up Oct. 7-8 filled with an apron, ingredients for the meal to be made, the virtual link to the class and more. Organizers hope to raise $30,000.
OCA plans to move to the Monarch at 455 25th St. on Nov. 9, its soft opening, with a grand opening scheduled for Jan. 8 next year. The link to buy tickets for the Oct. 9 fundraiser is ogdencontemporaryarts.org/contemporary-cuisine-101.