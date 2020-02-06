OGDEN — A pet was rescued and an Ogden home was damaged after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Binford Street, according to a press release from the Ogden Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, they found a home with heavy smoke and flames coming out of two sides of the home. Crews were able to get inside and quickly put out the fire.
Fire crews were also able to get inside and successfully rescue a family pet, according to the release. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.
As of Thursday afternoon, investigators say that there was an estimated $5,000 of damage to the home.
The homeowner told investigators that a heat lamp started the fire, according to the release.
A total of 17 firefighters from the Ogden and South Ogden fire departments responded to the scene, including a ladder truck and three fire engines among other units.