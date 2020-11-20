OGDEN — Apparently, 2020 isn't such a great year to turn 100.
The Ogden Kiwanis Club will reach its centennial next month, but thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the service group's regular meetings and a special celebration that was to feature national representatives of the club have been put off for now.
But longtime Ogden Kiwanis member Terry Schow says the 100-year milestone is still one worth recognizing.
"We were charted in December of 1920," Schow said. "So we had a big celebration planned this month, in conjunction with our regular meeting where we were going to have the governor for the Utah-Idaho Kiwanis District and some other elected officials come have a nice dinner and celebrate. But right now, with COVID, we just figured things are too dicey."
The Weber-Morgan Health Department reported 1,390 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Nov. 15. Overall, the department has reported 10,297 positive cases, with 42 deaths. The Davis County Health Department has reported 12,507 total cases with 54 deaths. Statewide, the Utah Department of Health says there have been 170,584 positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday, including 7,350 hospitalizations and 773 deaths.
"We'll still celebrate in our own way," Schow said, despite the current meeting and anniversary celebration hiatus. "A hundred years of anything is a big deal."
According to it's website, Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children in the communities they serve.
Kiwanis was founded in 1915 in Michigan — which means the Ogden chapter is nearly as old the organization itself. Today, the group consists of 550,000 members worldwide. With the motto "Thousands serving millions," each Kiwanis club tailors its service activities to the community it supports. But serving the needs of children has always had top billing, according to Schow, with the group raising money to tackle major issues like fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.
Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects each year, according to the group's national website.
As for Ogden, Junction City's Kiwanis group has recently restored the prominent water tower that sits near the entrance of the Union Station, installed a new flag pole there and raised funds for the Boy Scouts of America's Camp Kiesel in the Upper Ogden Valley. The organization's Key Club at Bonneville and Ogden high schools encourages leadership development through service to others. The group also raises money for Ogden's School for the Deaf and Blind and has recently began honoring law enforcement.
"Service clubs in general, and certainly the Kiwanis Club, are important," said Bob Hunter, longtime Ogden area advocate, former executive director of the Ogden United Way and the Olene Walker Institute at Weber State University. "When it comes to helping people in need, government can't do it alone, and religions can't do it alone. Service clubs like Kiwanis are what I call the third leg of the stool. They're a really important component of service in an individual community."
Schow said the 100th anniversary celebration has tentatively been rescheduled for January.