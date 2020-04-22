OGDEN — Hoping to keep firefighters and police officers working in Ogden, the city is considering a significant expansion to one of its most-used home ownership assistance programs.
Cathy Fuentes, a senior project coordinator in Ogden's Community and Economic Development Department, said the city administration wants to amend its Own In Ogden program by increasing the amount of loan money available to sworn Ogden City police officers and firefighters. Currently, the program offers 0% interest, deferred payment loans of up to $10,000 for city public safety employees and teachers. Other individuals can receive up to $5,000.
Established in 1988, Fuentes said the program is designed to help low- to moderate-income residents own homes in Ogden. To be eligible, residents who aren't public safety employees must have an income of 80% or lower of the median Weber County household income. Funds for the program come from federal HOME grant dollars.
Fuentes said the administration wants to up the public safety employee loan amount to $20,000 and to a provide loan forgiveness option if an individual stays in their home for 10 years, providing an incentive for the employees to keep working in Ogden.
Retention and recruitment of Ogden firefighters and police officers has been an issue in the city for several years. Police officers and firefighters in Ogden received a 4% raise last year — a requisite action that came as part of a previously adopted step pay program — but representatives from each department have told the Ogden City Council that noncompetitive pay is still depleting their ranks, particularly among longtime employees with valuable work experience.
"One of the thoughts was that we would introduce this added incentive for an officer or firefighter to purchase a home in Ogden, which would get them bought into our community," said Ogden Community Development Manager Ward Ogden. "And if they're invested here, they'd be more likely to stay."
Up until last year, the loans were only available to people looking to buy in Ogden’s east-central neighborhood. In years past, West Ogden and the Mount Lewis neighborhood (formerly known as Ron Clare) have also been targeted. The program was expanded to all parts of the city last year.
Ogden Councilman Rich Hyer said he likes the idea for an increased incentive for the public safety workers, but he also thinks the city should explore some sort of continuous employment requirement in addition to the residency obligation.
"It seems like that might keep people employed and from running off to other agencies," Hyer said.
Since Own in Ogden first launched more than 30 years ago, the program has used more than $5 million to help some 1,800 low- to moderate-income families purchase homes in the city.
To find out more about the program or to apply for a loan, visit www.ogdencity.com/259/Own-in-Ogden.