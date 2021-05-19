OGDEN — As Ogden's fiscal year nears its conclusion, the city administration is proposing another year-end budget amendment, this time to fund a large reconstruction of the Ogden-Hinckley Airport's flight line.
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said the measure takes into account $1.9 million in grant revenue from the Federal Aviation Administration and a city match of $200,000 that will be transferred from the city's Business Depot Ogden lease revenue cache. The money will fund the second phase of work to rebuild a degraded section of the airport flight line and also accommodate airport expansion.
"You look at the apron area over there where the weeds are growing out because it's so old. That's the area we are going to be tearing out and putting back in," said airport manager Bryant Garrett. "It's a full reconstruction."
Stout said the item was originally included in the city's upcoming fiscal year 2022 budget, a cycle that begins July 1 of this year. The Ogden City Council is expected to finalize the upcoming fiscal year's budget next month, but Garrett said there was a need to speed up the process, based on the timing of the FAA grant and the availability of construction contractors. Granite Construction is set to work on the project.
"The urgency is simply because of the demand for contractors," Bryant said. "They would have liked to get started on May 1."
The airport figures to see more traffic over the next several years.
In May, fledgling budget air carrier Avelo Airlines began offering nonstop air service between the Ogden airport and the Hollywood Burbank Airport. Allegiant Air also operates at the airport, providing regular commercial service to the Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona, area.
A 20-year master plan shows that the city wants to recruit aerospace companies to the site and continue to develop commercial passenger air service to make the airport more financially sound.
Ogden Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said airport funding in the upcoming FY 2022 budget will increase by more than 100% compared to the current year budget, jumping from just over $6 million in FY 2021 to over $12 million in FY 2022.
"That's because of all of the state and federal funds that have come," she said. "And then with the new airline (that) means will be able to get more funding."
City officials have said the municipal airport regularly operates at a loss, by as much as $750,000 during the 2010s. Those officials says losses have lessened in recent years, but the number fluctuates. During a council meeting earlier this year, Stout said the airport lost about $560,000 in fiscal year 2020.
Some people at the airport affiliated with general aviation activities have questioned how much the city really loses at the facility and have been skeptical that commercial service can thrive, considering the presence of the Salt lake City International Airport less than 40 miles to the south.