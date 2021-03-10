OGDEN — Ogden's Community and Economic Development department wants to continue the city's Quality Neighborhoods program for another five years and, by default, extend the funding that comes with it.
But some members of the Ogden City Council say they have concerns with locking in another half-decade of money for the initiative.
According to City Council documents, the Quality Neighborhoods Initiative was first adopted in November 2015 as a way to coordinate various programs, strategies and funding sources to help stabilize and revitalize certain neighborhoods in the city. The program uses several funding sources, which include federal Community Development Block Grants, lease revenue from the Business Depot Ogden, plus state and other local funding sources.
The program aids neighborhoods adjacent to Ogden's downtown area — most notably, the east-central neighborhood. The area has long been one of the city’s most economically distressed and has been a target for redevelopment for years.
Ogden Community Development Manager Ward Ogden said the initiative has been successful and has helped push positive change in several pockets of the city's core. In the five years since Ogden first adopted the program, the city has completed $3.13 million worth of revitalization projects and used another $2.4 million to repay debts associated with the work. The projects undertaken by the city run the gamut, from the demolition of old, blighted buildings and rehabilitation of single-family homes, to the construction of entirely new subdivisions.
Ogden said several indicators used by the city demonstrates the stark reality of the neighborhoods the city is trying to rebuild. Ogden said Weber County's current poverty rate is about 13%, while Ogden's is 23%. In the Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area that encompasses all the land targeted by the Quality Neighborhoods Initiative, the rate is 34%. Ogden also has 100% of Weber County's rent subsidized apartments, Ogden said.
"That's kind of dramatic," Ogden said. "We have much higher rates of poverty and lower income than the (rest of the county)."
While Ogden officials have touted both the necessity and success of the program, it does cost the city money. Renewing the program would also involve continuing an annual $1 million city infusion to the initiative, money that comes from Ogden's BDO lease fund. The city collects lease revenue from tenants operating out of the BDO, splitting the money 50-50 in a public-private partnership with the Boyer group. After expenses, the city takes in about $8 million per year there, a figure that doesn’t include property tax revenue.
Council members Angela Choberka and Rich Hyer both expressed a variety of concerns with the extension proposal. Choberka said she's heard from several constituents on the issue, who have wondered how long it will be necessary for the city to continue to put taxpayer-funded investment in the area.
Hyer said other areas of the city are also in need of revitalization and investment.
"It's becoming very difficult for (me) to continue to put that kind of financial investment in, when there are other areas of the city that require similar attention," Hyer said. "I point to the Five Points area. The north end of town no longer has a grocery store."
Ogden and CED Director Tom Christopulos agreed that there is decline and deterioration that can be addressed all over the city, but the pair says prioritizing the city's core for revitalization should eventually help those areas as well. Christopulos said that, essentially, repairing the most distressed areas near the city's downtown will have a domino effect and "radiate out over time."
There's also the issue of finishing work that has already been started, Ogden said.
"We start the investment and if we don't finish them, they'll just be half done," he said.
The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal in the coming weeks.