OGDEN — Nate Eye uses his talent and expertise to offer some small solace to the families of fallen police, most recently Boulder, Colorado, Officer Eric Talley, who died trying to stop an active shooter.
"I feel really bad, man, about what happened there," Eye, of Ogden, said Tuesday. "I read he had seven kids."
In a philanthropic sideline to his 710 Custom Woodwork business, Nye creates finely detailed and textured replicas of police officers' badges.
After hearing about Talley's death, Eye said he shut down his normal shop operations for three days last week to craft a 30-pound, 4-foot-tall replica of the officer's Boulder Police Department badge No. 295.
Fifteen donors helped pay for the materials, and one, a police officer, drove the badge to Boulder in time to present it to Talley's family before his funeral Monday, Eye said.
Talley and nine other people were killed at a King Soopers grocery store March 22.
Eye also made a badge for the survivors of Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday, victim of an assailant's gunfire in a domestic violence call on May 28, 2020.
Fallen Davis and Utah county lawmen also have been memorialized by Eye.
"Each time an officer dies in the state of Utah, we always do our best to donate one to the family members," Eye said.
With each badge presentation, the family receives a condolences card naming those who donated toward the custom replica.
Eye said when he first started making the badges several years ago, he paid for everything himself, until one year he had to raid his daughter's Christmas gift fund to finish one for survivors of an officer in Box Elder County.
"After that, I had to swallow my pride" and seek donations to help with badge costs, he said.
He said he keeps donated funds separated from his paying business, which includes custom badges for police retirements. He also makes guitars, bird houses, small furniture pieces and other items.
The 35-year-old Eye lost his own father when he was 19.
"I can't understand when these situations happen, but when someone dies I can somewhat relate to that loss," Eye said.
The Louisville, Kentucky, native runs his business out of his home. It's a one-man operation but his wife and daughter help sometimes, and he said donors make the badges possible.
"I really credit the community for helping me out," he said. "It really is a communitywide effort. When people donate, I like to think of them as my co-workers."
Eye starts with a template based on a photo of the particular badge. He then sketches the template on the poplar and hand-carves the design. That last step takes six hours.
Then comes burning, sanding and paint, ending with a "textured, weathered look," he said.
"The way I look at it is I am in a position to help and do something cool for that family," Eye said. "There's a lot of evil in the world, and this is good versus evil. I’m no saint, man, but these badges really mean a lot to these people."