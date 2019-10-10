BOX ELDER COUNTY — Search and rescue workers found an Ogden man dead on Wednesday after he went missing the day prior.
The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday evening that the body of 57-year-old Ogden man Brent Daily was found by search and rescue workers in the Willard Basin area around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police were called Wednesday afternoon and notified that Daily had left Ogden around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and had not been seen since.
Daily's pickup and trailer were found near Liberty in Weber County, and he was known to ride his UTV in the mountains above Liberty and Avon. Because that area could land him in any of three surrounding counties, search and rescue units from Box Elder, Cache and Weber counties were called to search for him.
A Department of Public Safety helicopter was sent to the area as well, and the helicopter later found Daily at the scene of an accident around 5 p.m. in the Willard Basin area.
Police say Daily had a medical condition that required "much needed" medication.
Investigators were not able to conclusively determine if an accident led to Daily's death or a medical issue caused the accident. Daily's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office to determine his cause of death.