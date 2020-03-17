OGDEN — Ogden City officials say they're staying vigilant as the fluid COVID-19 situation continues to unfold, but they also had some reassuring words for residents on Tuesday.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell, Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson, Fire Chief Mike Mathieu and Police Chief Randy Watt participated in a live Facebook video conference Tuesday afternoon, saying all essential city services will be carried out as usual during the coronavirus pandemic.
While stressing they weren't in any way diminishing the severity of the situation, Caldwell and Watt both urged residents to "take a deep breath" and stay calm. The city has emergency management policies and procedures in place, and both city personnel and Ogden Council members are prepared to take necessary actions towards maintaining daily operations with priority on public safety.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Caldwell said the Weber-Morgan Health Department has told him there are no cases of community spread of the virus in Ogden. He also said local leaders have been assured "our supply chain is in great shape."
"You're going to be able to have food ... our grocery stores are not going to end up with nothing on the shelves," Caldwell said. "We'll have a blip after people made a run on some interesting items like toilet paper ... but we've been reassured our supply chain is great."
Caldwell said several local grocery stores offer curbside pickup or even home delivery for people who want to avoid crowds.
As far as city services, Caldwell said, garbage pickup, public works and public safety will continue as normal — aside from emergency responders possibly wearing additional protective equipment. Those with COVID-19 symptoms, or who have had a history of possible exposure, or are part of a vulnerable population, might be asked by public safety officials to distance themselves or wear a mask.
"If you call us, we'll be there," said Mathieu.
Watt said there will be no reduction in 911 operations either, but it's critical residents use the line for emergencies only.
The city's dump and green waste facilities are to remain open.
Many employees in nonessential city departments — like code services, community and economic development, and business licensing and permitting — are working remotely. Caldwell said those services may take longer than normal but will still operate.
"There might be some delays there," the mayor said. "So please be patient."
Johnson told the Standard-Examiner the city would likely cancel all public events through the month of April. City officials have at least discussed the fate of large community events like the Ogden Marathon and the Twilight concert series, but Johnson said they're weeks out from making any solid decisions on those.
"We're too far away to make those decisions," Johnson said.
Caldwell said no restaurants or bars have been ordered to close yet in Ogden and the city would rely on direction from the health department there.
"This has been a really dynamic 48 hours," Caldwell said. "We're committing to giving you as much information as we have available."