OGDEN — When Desiree Cooper-Larsen heard the announcer at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas say that the Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo was for the first time one of the top five in the country, she "jumped up and down and screamed and hollered and hugged us," said Alan Hall, who chairs the Ogden Pioneer Days Foundation.
"I just remember how pleased she was that all of her hard work was paying off," Hall said.
Cooper-Larsen was the executive member of the Ogden Pioneer Days committee, and worked for years to bring national recognition to the event, as well as see it inducted in to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Hall of Fame. She was the only woman to ever hold the position.
Cooper-Larsen died Sunday of complications related to COVID-19. She was 61 years old.
By all accounts, her influence was felt far and wide, whether she was in the arena or the classroom. A professor of professional sales at Weber State University, Cooper-Larsen made a lasting impression in the lives of her students while she helped develop a global education program that played a role in lifting people out of poverty.
For 36 years, she taught classes in sales presentations, merchandising, interviewing, business etiquette and corporate relations, according to her bio on Weber State's website. And when it came to teaching sales presentations, she was one of the best in the country, said Blake Nielson, the chair of the Professional Sales Department.
"If you ask any of the (professional sales) students over the last 36 years, they’re going to remember taking presentations from Des and exactly how to sell products and services," Nielson said.
Cooper-Larsen was twice named teacher of the year by the Utah Association of Marketing Educators. She was also instrumental in establishing the Alan E. Hall Center for Sales Excellence at Weber State.
Hall, for whom the center is named, is the founder of MarketStar — an outsourced sales and marketing firm. His company hires a significant proportion of graduates from Weber State's professional sales program, and he worked with Cooper-Larsen to start a program that would prepare students to work at companies like his.
"Des liked the idea that we could have a center that we could endow that would instill the good principles of selling," Hall said. "She really embraced that concept and went to work to get the ... (school) to approve it."
The center in 2016 partnered with Lifting Generations, a nonprofit that helps individuals become self-reliant, to establish a 15-week sales and customer service course in several places throughout Latin America. Students who complete the course receive a sales certificate from Weber State, expanding their job prospects.
"If you think about her impact, it was not just local, it has now become statewide, domestic and foreign," Hall said.
Aside from her accolades, what stuck out about Cooper-Larsen the most to both Hall and Nielson was the difference she made in the lives of those who knew her personally. After Weber State posted about the professor's death on Facebook, Nielson said "many" alumni reached out to the department to offer condolences.
Both colleagues described her as "kind," but not just to her students or those she worked alongside. Even when Nielson brought his daughters to work at Weber State, he said, Cooper-Larsen made them feel important.
"She would build up any person to be their best," Nielson said. "You could be having a bad day and she would stop what she was doing to build you up and make you feel like you were on top of the world."
Nielson said he counts having known Cooper-Larsen as a "blessing," and that anyone else who had that opportunity received the same. For the person closest to her, her husband of 26 years, Kurt Larsen, that sentiment rings true.
"We had a great life — we traveled the world with friends and had a lot of good times," he said. "I just feel so blessed to have shared the time I had with her, and I look forward to being with her again."
Cooper-Larsen was born in Provo and grew up on her family's farm in Lehi. She was crowned Miss Rodeo Utah in 1979, and was inducted into the Miss Rodeo Utah Hall of Fame in 2011. At the time of her death, Cooper-Larsen was serving as the president of the Miss Rodeo Utah Executive Board and was a member of the Miss Rodeo America Foundation Board.
She received both a bachelor's and master's degree in marketing and education from Utah State University, according to her Weber State bio.
Hall is working on multiple initiatives to ensure the community remembers Cooper-Larsen, he said.
Weber State has established a scholarship endowment fund in her name, which is currently open for donations. One of the floors in the school's Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building, which is currently under construction, will belong to the Center for Sales Excellence. Hall said one of the conference rooms on that floor will be named after Cooper-Larsen and will feature a portrait of her.
"I want to make sure her name is not forgotten," Hall said.
He is carrying that same desire into his role with the Ogden Pioneer Days Foundation. Celebrations were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if Ogden Pioneer Days is able to be held this year, "we'll come up with something good (for her)," Hall said.