OGDEN — As with everything, COVID-19 has thrown a twist in Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities set for Monday.
But the Ogden chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People still has a slate of activities to commemorate the late civil rights leader titled, "Where do we go from here?". Notably, a "unity caravan" will be held in place of the march typically held each MLK Jr. Day, with autos making a circuit in the city in a procession.
"You are welcome to bring signs and decorate your vehicles accordingly," reads a flier on the activities.
Betty Sawyer, president of the NAACP's Ogden chapter, said the march plans morphed into the auto caravan due to the COVID-19 pandemic and worries that people marching in close proximity could serve to spread COVID-19. She's hoping for "that same vigor" from participants, though.
Likewise, the struggle for civil rights and against racism continues. She's encouraged participants in activities Monday to acquaint themselves with King's 1967 speech, "The Other America," which focuses on the disparate economic and social realities of the haves and have-nots in American society. "Here we are today facing some of those same challenges," Sawyer said.
Here's a rundown of activities on Monday organized by the Ogden NAACP branch:
- An online conversation about Ogden's Marshall White Center will be held via video platform from 10-10:30 a.m. on Monday. "Tune in as we hear stories of the impact of our beloved Marshall White Community Center across generations," reads a flier for the MLK Jr. Day events. A link to the online forum will be available on the Ogden NAACP Facebook page, facebook.com/OgdenNAACPofficial.
- Lining up for the caravan will start at 10 a.m. at the Marshall White Center, 222 28th St. in Ogden, and the autos will depart heading west at 10:30 a.m.
- Another online event will occur at noon, "Voices of Emerging Leaders," featuring the viewpoints of a cross-section of younger people. Participants will address the question, "Where do we go from here?" It, too, will be held via video platform and the link will be available on the Ogden NAACP Facebook page.
- Volunteers will distribute free kids' coats and crafts from noon to 2 p.m. as part of a MLK Day of Service Coats for Kids initiative. It'll be held at Project Success Coalition offices at 2909 Washington Blvd.
Weber State University hosted an online talk Wednesday featuring author, professor and activist Ibram X. Kendi, which was meant as part of MLK Jr. Day events.