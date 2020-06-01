OGDEN — The trails at the Ogden Nature Center are once again open.
After closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center will be reopened in phases, according to a news release. This phased approach to reopening is intended to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers.
Beginning Monday, June 1, the trails and visitor center restrooms are open to the public.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The nature center, at 966 W. 12th St., will remain closed on weekends for now.
Visitors are asked to park in the dirt parking lot and walk the one-way Birdhouse Trail to the visitor center. Guests must check in at the center’s front desk to receive guidelines for their visit.
Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks at the center.
Admission to the Ogden Nature Center is $5 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 65 and up, and $3 for ages 2 to 12. Nature center members are admitted free.
The Ogden Nature Center is also working with the Weber-Morgan Health Department to plan reduced-size camps this summer; online registration is now open.
The center also continues to offer online nature programming.
For more information, visit www.ogdennaturecenter.org.