OGDEN — The push for police reform in Ogden — discussion on the issue, anyway — continues, nearly four months after the focus on the matter escalated all across the nation following the death of George Floyd.
Alicia Washington, an advocate for the Ogden-area African American community, said she and others have been holding monthly meetings with reps from the administration of Mayor Mike Caldwell to hash out the red-hot topic. That, she says, tells her the issue is a higher priority for leaders here, even if concrete proposals for change haven't emerged.
"Everybody's listening. Moving the dial is slow, but everybody is wanting to have the conversation," she said. That leaders are willing to meet regularly with her and other advocates for change tells her the issue "has been more prioritized" than in the past.
Malik Dayo, who's helped organize four rallies in Ogden linked to the police reform issue since Floyd's death on May 25 at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, offered a more pessimistic assessment. He's also been involved with Washington and other area Black Lives Matter and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People reps in the talks with Ogden officials.
"No, we haven't made any headway yet at all," Dayo said. Other than an Ogden Police Department decision to temporarily suspend use by officers of a specific chokehold, the lateral vascular neck restraint, it seems to him that leaders are "not interested at all in making any reform whatsoever."
Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for several minutes despite his pleas that he couldn't breath, increasing the national focus on restraint methods and chokeholds that police use, among other things. More generally, advocates for change like Dayo and Washington have called for implementation here of the 8 Can't Wait measures drawn up by Campaign Zero, a national group calling for police reform. Aside from chokeholds, the 8 Can't Wait measures include calls for more de-escalation training and more comprehensive reporting of police activity.
Caldwell, meantime, worries about Ogden unfairly getting pulled into the debate on the matter stemming from instances of alleged police misdeeds elsewhere. But he's open to discussion and the monthly meetings, which have been held virtually. "I don't see the need for sweeping change and reform in the Ogden Police Department," the mayor said.
Police Chief Randy Watt, Caldwell said, has implemented more than 70 changes in policing in the last three years, underscoring his focus on keeping policies up to date. Police department officials recently went through training meant to understand implicit bias, negative stereotypes that can shape attitudes and actions toward others. What's more, participants in the monthly meetings are to take a de-escalation training session with police so they can see for themselves the sort of guidance officers get.
Calls for an increased focus by police on de-escalation techniques to defuse tense situations to avoid the need to use force have been a big focus among those pushing for police reform.
"What we're really trying to do is understand what their needs are and understand what we can do better. I think that goes both ways," Caldwell said. "I think understanding is needed everywhere."
Whatever the case, it's an issue of seemingly wide interest, beyond just the advocates for change who have been most vocal. The Weber County League of Women Voters is hosting an online gathering on the topic on Monday starting at 7 p.m. Watt and Ogden City Council Chairperson Angela Choberka, who has held small informal gatherings to discuss the police reform issue, are the featured participants. Details on connecting virtually are online at facebook.com/events/652550432320721. The meeting will also be broadcast at the Main Library in Ogden, 2464 Jefferson Ave.
Dayo, for his part, has long been an advocate for change, even before the Floyd killing. He's been particularly active in response to the death of Jovany Mercado at the hands of Ogden police during an Aug. 16, 2019, confrontation. Several others around Weber County have also died or been injured in confrontations with police, which authorities have ruled were justified actions.
'FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT'
The most visible local action since Floyd's death among those advocating for police reform have been three public rallies in Ogden, all of them peaceful. The first on May 30, the soonest after Floyd's death, drew the largest crowd, and others followed on June 27 and July 19. On Sept. 12, advocates for change held a small rally in Ogden as a show of support for Linden Cameron, the 13-year-old autistic boy shot several times by Salt Lake City police in an incident there.
By contrast, the meetings between local advocates for change like Washington and Dayo and city representatives, including Caldwell and Watt, have been out of the spotlight. Three have been held thus far and Washington described the monthly encounters as "a standing meeting."
Ogden police policies and the 8 Can't Wait measures have been a focus of the discussions, Washington said, and the debate is "very thoughtful, an engaged process. It has a lot of nuance in it. Everybody's listening."
City Councilperson Bart Blair, vice chair of the body, said nothing has emerged from the talks requiring consideration by the council. He's not sure anything will come to the council, but leaves it in the hands of Caldwell and the other city reps taking part in the talks.
Dayo, for his part, worries the monthly meetings are too little to address the weighty topic. They typically last an hour, meaning in a year's time discussion on the reform issue could amount to just 10 hours, factoring the possibility that some may be missed due to scheduling issues. Moreover, he doesn't sense much support for change from the Caldwell administration.
"It's just frustrating that it gets us nowhere," Dayo said. "But we have to keep going. We have to fight the good fight."