OGDEN — Ogden City has approved a measure that will give pay raises to employees within its construction inspection division, and it looks as though other city workers may soon get in on the action as well.
The Ogden City Council recently signed off on a budget amendment originally proposed by the city administration that increases pay for eight employees in the city’s Building Services Department. Mara Brown, Ogden’s management services director, said the city had fallen behind in wages paid to its building inspectors during the last decade, a reality initially driven by the Great Recession.
Around 2009, municipalities like Ogden were forced to lay off staff when construction demand fell, Brown said. But as the U.S. economy recovered, the construction industry has rebounded significantly as well. But the tumult of that time sent many experienced government construction employees into the private sector.
Brown said over the last eight years or so, the Northern Utah region has seen a substantial shortage in certified and state licensed inspectors. The deficit has caused a competitive environment between cities and counties in Northern Utah and pushed wages upward.
"We don't often open up the staffing document during the middle of a budget year," Brown said Tuesday. "But this was a necessity due to the high demand on this type of employee."
Taken from the city's payroll contingency fund, the pay raise proposal across the eight Building Services positions would cost the city just over $8,000 this year and $11,600 annually after that.
While raises for city building inspectors are now written in stone, the city is eyeing another round of pay increases, of much larger financial significance.
Anticipated revenue loss due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented the city from doling out customary merit and cost of living pay increases for city employees and step-pay increases for public safety personnel. Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell has said that decision, while an extremely tough one, was necessitated by "the most conservative budget" of his nine-year tenure as mayor.
But as tax revenues taken in by the city have continued to exceed expectations since the Fiscal Year 2021 budget was adopted last summer, Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson told the Standard-Examiner the administration has been working on a plan to take care of employees who went without their customary raises.
Set be be discussed during a City Council work session scheduled for March 23, the city administration will present a proposed budget amendment that involves $1.97 million to cover a 4% wage increase for full-time city employees, excluding both Caldwell and Johnson.
After next week's discussion, the council is expected to set a public hearing on the matter, which would happen on April 6.