OGDEN — The death of Nate Lyday leaves a trail of sadness in its wake.
And to honor his life, a rolling memorial vigil featuring family, friends, his fellow Ogden Police Department officers and others took place Thursday evening. Lyday, an Ogden patrol officer, was killed May 28 while responding to a domestic violence call. Family and some of his fellow officers traveled in a procession around Ogden on Thursday night, passing several local points of significance in his life and giving the public a chance to pay their respects.
"For us, it's really important to support those who support us and risk their lives for us every day," said Ryan Isaksen, one of the many spectators along the route. He was sitting with his wife and four children outside the first spot the procession visited, the 2100 block of Custer Avenue, where Lyday's mother, Nancy Lyday, lives and where Lyday grew up.
The rolling vigil started around 9 p.m. at the Francom Public Safety Center near downtown Ogden, first traveling past his childhood home on the East Bench. Next, it traveled past Weber State University, McKay-Dee Hospital, Bonneville High School and the Ogden Municipal Building before ending at Lindquist Field. Well-wishers gathered at each of the highlighted locations, holding candles as the processional motorcycles and vehicles — including Lyday's patrol car on a flatbed trailer — slowly traveled past, lights flashing.
"So tragic, terrible," said Sherry Dagsen of Roy, seated in a grassy area along Custer Avenue with her husband Robert Dagsen. "They put their lives on the line every day for us. Heartbreaking."
Given the ongoing protests across the nation focused on the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Rick Maw of Ogden, also on Custer Avenue, wanted to be on hand as a symbol of support for law enforcement.
"We wanted to pay tribute," he said.
Jacquelyn Mesmer of Layton, Nate Lyday's cousin, sat on the lawn outside the Lyday home on Custer Avenue with other family members as the procession passed. The lawn was full of U.S. flags.
"It's been really amazing to see," she said.
Given all the protesting and unrest in the current political atmosphere "it's easy to look at the world as this dark place," said Bronson Mesmer, Jacquelyn Mesmer's brother. The strong outpouring of support for his cousin, though, softens that view and shows a "sense of community."
Residents sat at scattered points along the procession route, highlighted by blue ribbons tied to trees.
The death of Lyday, 24, and on the force just 15 months, has prompted a strong outpouring. His patrol vehicle sat outside the Francom building, which serves as police department headquarters, for much of the week and well-wishers covered it and surrounded it with flowers, stuffed animals and U.S. flags. They also wrote messages in chalk in the sidewalk in front of it, including, "You are a star," "Thank you for helping our state," and more.
Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Honor Flag, a traveling flag honoring law enforcement officials, firefighters and U.S. service members killed in the line of duty, arrived at the Salt Lake City airport. It was ceremoniously transported to the Ogden funeral home where Lyday's remains lie in state.
On Friday, visitation with Lyday's family will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary at 3408 Washington Blvd. Lyday's funeral, to be held at Lindquist Field, home of the Ogden Raptors baseball team, is scheduled for Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
Lyday was born and raised in Ogden, graduating from Weber State University. He was shot and killed by John Coleman while responding to a call of reported domestic violence at Coleman's home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue, according to authorities. After Lyday was struck, Coleman opened fire on the other responding officers, who returned fire, killing the man, according to an account of the incident released by the Weber County Attorney's Office.
He is survived by wife Ashley Lyday, his parents, seven siblings and others.