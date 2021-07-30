OGDEN — Ogden police officer Zach Nold drove away Friday in a new pickup truck awarded to the First Responder of the Year. But Nold will turn over the keys to his wife, Molly Nold, a fellow Ogden patrol officer who won the award but was out of town and could not get the wheels herself.
"Molly was the person who won the truck," Ogden City spokesperson Mike McBride said. "But Molly was traveling and Zach took that duty today."
Young Ford Ogden hosted the event at the Wall Avenue dealership, awarding the use of an F-150 pickup for a year. McBride said the winner was chosen from a qualified pool of officer nominees.
It was the second year of the award program. Ogden firefighters vied for the honor in 2020, McBride said.