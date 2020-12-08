OGDEN — The Ogden Rescue Mission will be handing out free turkeys, hoping to make the holiday season a bit more merry for those in need.
"We all know people who are struggling," said Judy Doud, director of the mission.
The giveaway is set for Thursday at the Ogden Rescue Mission, 2775 Wall Ave., and goes from 1-3 p.m. It's geared to the working poor, those who have the means to cook the giveaway turkeys.
"You have to have a place to go home and cook the turkey," Doud said. As such, the shelter will be asking those getting the food to show a picture ID and proof of residency, like a utility bill or a rent slip.
Typically, the Ogden Rescue Mission, which serves the homeless, distributes free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day. This year, it didn't get enough turkeys to merit a giveaway initiative until after Turkey Day, so it's giving away the birds now ahead of Christmas.
"We've done it every year forever," Doud said.