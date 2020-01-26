OGDEN — The annual Yeti Bash won't be held this winter.
The yearly arts and winter recreation festival, usually planned for January or February, has been canceled.
“The rumor is true … we have canceled Yeti Bash for 2020,” according to Sara Toliver, president and CEO of Visit Ogden, the organization that hosts the event.
In an email to the Standard-Examiner, Toliver wrote: “We are working to transition the event to another great community organization, but just weren’t able to put all of the pieces in place for this year.”
The last Yeti Bash was held Feb. 1, 2019, in and around Ogden’s Union Station.
The original idea behind the Yeti Bash was to provide a downtown festival — aimed at art enthusiasts and those who are passionate about outdoor recreation — at a time of year when there are fewer things happening downtown. The festival has included an interactive winter arts market with creative booths, face-painting, glass-blowing, a beard competition, music, firepits, s’mores stations, a beer garden and more.
Last year’s event was also tied in with the first Ogden Food Truck Rally, and was held in conjunction with the Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race.
Attempts to contact Visit Ogden for more information on the cancelation were unsuccessful.