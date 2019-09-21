OGDEN — Surveying the crew of volunteers in her front yard, preparing to cut her lawn, pull weeds and gather fallen leaves, Linda Holly felt relief.
"I'm grateful, so grateful," she said. "I can't do so much myself. I'm getting so old."
The volunteers were part of a contingent of 200 or so who spread across east-central Ogden on Saturday morning, helping with yard work, lawn mowing, window washing and more at around 35 homes. The aim of the event, dubbed the Ogden Day of Caring, was to help those, like Holly, who may be unable to handle such upkeep and to gussy up the city's older core.
"The hope is to give a positive feel to all neighborhoods here," said Hannah Kenny, director of corporate engagement for United Way of Northern Utah, organizer of Saturday's initiative. "Just to have people really proud to live here boosts the moral of the community."
The city of Ogden also aided in the initiative, and Sean Mathis, senior project coordinator for community development for the city, said efforts like Saturday's serve to inspire homeowners to maintain their property. Getting their property in shape may motivate some to continue with upkeep.
Tim Jackson, the United Way chief executive officer here, said aid recipients include the elderly, disabled, single-parent homes and other families with limited means. It's the second year United Way here has held the clean-up effort and the help recipients get can go a long way.
"It really does take a village both to inspire and make a big impact," Jackson said. "There's no greater show of love than to reach out to your neighbor and show you care."
Beyond the impact to individual families, gussying up the area helps foster positive vibes, in line with city revitalization efforts aimed at making areas of the city's older core what Mathis' office calls "neighborhoods of choice."
"We want people to drive down our streets and say, 'Ogden is a nice place, I want to live here,'" Mathis said.
At Holly's home, the volunteers gathered brown leaves in her backyard and trimmed weeds and overgrowth in her front yard.
"I'm just glad it's getting done. It's been worrying her forever," said her daughter, Desirae Holly.
Keith Tisher, of Ogden, one of the volunteers at the home, said helping is a matter of making a more unified community. "We're only as strong as our weakest link and we need to bond together as a community," he said.
Volunteers included Weber State University students, others just wanting to be more involved and even entire families.
Cassie Webster, of Ogden, took part along with husband Landon Webster and the couple's five kids, ranging in age from two to 14. She frequently gets involved in such initiatives, involving the whole family, because she believes in helping the community.
"You all have to live in the community so we all have to help keep it clean," she said.
It's rubbed off on her 10-year-old daughter Zoee, accustomed to taking part in such initiatives. "I love helping," she said.