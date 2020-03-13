OGDEN — The annual Ogden Restaurant Week, usually held in the spring, is moving to the fall.
The yearly culinary celebration, which features about two dozen Ogden restaurants offering special menu items during a 10-day window, has traditionally been held in early April. However, this year’s restaurant week will take place Nov. 5-14.
The date change was a “conscious choice” to make sure both locals and visitors are able to take part in the restaurant week, according to a news release from the city. Officials point out that during the spring event, locals are often faced with competing events and holidays — Easter, spring break, graduation, etc.
“This change offers a fresh new timeline to enjoy our local restaurants with your friends and family,” the release reads.
This year marks the eighth annual Ogden Restaurant Week.
Each participating establishment will offer a special Ogden Restaurant Week menu — with choices of entrees, appetizers and desserts — for $10 (lunch) or $17 (dinner).
“Our goal is to let people know that locally grown and prepared food is available in locally owned and operated restaurants with unique history, architecture and décor,” said Steve Ballard, owner of Sonora Grill and Thai Curry Kitchen, two of the restaurants involved in the yearly tradition.
Other participating restaurants include The Angry Goat, Bangkok Garden, Cooper's, Hearth on 25th, Lighthouse Lounge, Lucky Slice Pizza, New Sun, Ogden River Brewing, Pig & A Jelly Jar, Roosters Brewing Co., Rovali's Ristorante, Slackwater, Tona Sushi, Union Grill, UTOG, Waffle Love, Warren's Craft Burger, WB's, Wimpy & Fritz, and Yu's Maple Garden.
For more information, go to visitogden.com.