OGDEN — More than 41,000 containers of waste have thus far been removed from the Swift Building on the banks of the Weber River, the old warehouse that's the focus of an intense clean-up effort by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
When the effort concludes, perhaps in August, that number could grow to 80,000, the agency estimates.
"By most measures this is a pretty big, very involved cleanup, and a lot of that has to do with the number of containers," Paul Peronard, the EPA's on-scene coordinator at the location, said in an email Wednesday. "The more containers, the more time and effort it takes to sort out what is what, how it can/should be sorted and what ultimately to do with it."
The materials run the gamut and include "flammables, corrosives, toxic substances, water-reacting substances, potential explosives and other dangerous chemicals," reads an EPA website that details the efforts. That's on top of asbestos inside the brick structure that the city of Ogden has already removed.
But when the cleanup is complete, Mark Johnson, Ogden's chief administrative officer, expects the building will be prepared for demolition, maybe in October or November. Then will come redevelopment, the ultimate goal, he and other city leaders hope.
At the same time, he and Ben Nadolski, chairman of the Ogden City Council, are defending the city's 2017 deal to acquire the old structure from the prior owners, Utah-Smith LC, affiliated with the late Bert Smith, founder of Smith & Edwards, the sprawling Farr West retail outlet. The deal garnered criticism from some locals at Tuesday's meeting of the Ogden Redevelopment Agency and the cleanup was the focus of a story published jointly on Monday by the Salt Lake Tribune and the Utah Investigative Journalism Project.
The initial deal to acquire the building would have cost the city $1.03 million, but that was later renegotiated down to $400,000 in light of the expected cleanup the site needed. As part of the deal, Utah-Smith received a waiver relieving it of any liability in the remediation efforts.
"I'm really proud of a city that would say we're going to step up and we're going to protect that asset," Nadolski said at Tuesday's meeting, alluding to the threat to the Weber River posed by the Swift contamination. "Can you imagine if those things made it into the river, what that would mean for our reputation?"
Likewise, Johnson on Wednesday called the deal with Utah-Smith "the right thing to do" given the uncertainty about what would have come of the structure had it remained in Utah-Smith hands.
The EPA is footing the bill for the cleanup and later, when it's done, agency officials will figure out who should cover the cost, according to Johnson. He said some of the chemicals on the site come from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Johnson expressed confidence that the Swift building contamination hasn't spread to the ground below the structure, originally a meatpacking plant and used as a warehouse by Utah-Smith. "We feel very, very certain that groundwater has not been affected," he said.
Peronard of the EPA, though, said he couldn't say for sure because that's beyond the scope of his efforts.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality has been working with the city "looking at both potential impacts to the soils and groundwater," Peronard said. City and UDEQ reps are to meet next week "to talk about those next steps and issues."
