OGDEN — A longtime community youth program has finished a major expansion.
Youth Impact is set to open a new, $1.5 million addition to its downtown Ogden campus later this week. Jay Stretch, executive director of the nonprofit, said an open house for The Robb Hall Youth Opportunity Center will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 2305 Grant Ave. The new center, which will function essentially as a community recreation center for Youth Impact kids, is named after program founder Robb Hall.
Hall founded Youth Impact in 1992 and it has grown significantly during those 27 years. Hall died of cancer in late 2017, but Stretch said Hall always dreamed of a large-scale expansion of the facility, and of implementing more activities for the students there.
“We have more than 100 kids, so it’s going to be really nice for them to have a place where they can run around,” Stretch said. “And also, this is something Robb always dreamed of, so it’s honoring his legacy as well.”
Cari Fullerton, Youth Impact’s capital campaign chair, said the Utah Legislature appropriated $875,000 for the addition, with remaining funds secured through private donations in Ogden.
“We had several large donors and a lot of smaller ones,” he said.
Stretch said during Friday’s open house, there will be light refreshments served and a tour of the campus’s new addition. Other expansions are being undertaken — changes that will continue to keep Hall’s long-term vision for the facility alive. Stretch said crews are finishing a new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics center that will feature things like new microscopes and 3D printers.
“Robb always said that it takes a village to raise a child,” Stretch said. “And now Youth Impact wants to show the community that makes up that village, just what can be accomplished when we work together.”
Youth Impact serves approximately 120 children from 27 different schools in the Ogden area. According to the program’s website Youth Impact’s mission is to “give each and every child who comes through our doors a safe place to learn, socialize and realize who they are and who they can become.”
The center provides daily transportation for the students, snacks and food, and a variety of daily programs like study hall, arts and crafts, gardening and recreational sports. Dinner is served daily. The organization’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The children’s program runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays.
The organization follows the Ogden School District calendar for all holiday and off days. For more information, visit www.youthimpactogden.org or call 801-612-3001.