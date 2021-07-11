OGDEN — Despite what is by all accounts a historic amount of simultaneous road projects happening in or near Ogden's downtown, city officials say the work won't stop a celebration that is now two years in waiting.
Ogden City Public Services Director Jay Lowder said there are 102 construction projects happening inside city boundaries right now — a large majority of the work involving Ogden roads, including several large-scale projects downtown.
Most notably, work continues on 26th Street near Washington Boulevard, part of a nearly $5 million reconstruction of the road between the city's main street and Wall Avenue. And at several locations throughout the city, including downtown, work is progressing on the Utah Transit Authority's $120 million bus rapid transit project that will connect Ogden's downtown with Weber State University.
Construction is also taking place at several spots along Harrison Boulevard, and though outside of the city's jurisdiction, construction is happening in Ogden Canyon and on the Utah Department of Transportation-owned 24th Street in west Ogden.
"There is a lot of road construction in Ogden," said Mayor Mike Caldwell. "Every two weeks, there's a detour and it changes. ... We appreciate everyone's patience as we continue to move the lines."
Caldwell said the city's traditional July 24 parade down Washington Boulevard, one of the highlights of Ogden's Pioneer Days celebration, won't be impacted by the construction as nearby work will either be completed or suspended to make way for the procession.
According to the Ogden Pioneer Days Foundation, the Pioneer Days’ Grand Parade is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24. The parade route begins on 31st Street, continues northbound on Washington Boulevard and ends on 20th Street. The event regularly draws tens of thousands of spectators who line up along Washington Boulevard to see marching bands, service organizations, student body representatives from Ogden-area schools, floats, horse-drawn carriages, antique automobiles, youth dance groups and more.
The 2020 version of the parade, and the Pioneer Days celebrations as a whole, was canceled amid what was then the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic. Caldwell said despite the abundance of nearby road work, the city has taken care to ensure the parade would be unaltered, following its same familiar route, so Weber County residents can enjoy the large cavalcade again.
"That's the goal of the whole thing, to get everybody downtown and celebrate again," Caldwell said. "People are ready to get out of their houses. We're ready to embrace them."
For more information or a full schedule of events for upcoming celebration, visit www.ogdenpioneerdays.com.