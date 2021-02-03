OGDEN — The Ogden School District is considering donating property to the Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center — a move that may not be permitted by state law.
The meeting minutes for a Dec. 10, 2020, closed session of the Ogden school board, which indicated the district was considering the action, were inadvertently posted on the school district’s website under the board’s Jan. 21 agenda. It was later amended to remove the content covered in closed session.
The minutes read, “Assistant Superintendent Chad Carpenter joined the meeting at 5:32 p.m. Discussion ensued regarding proposal from the Children’s Justice Center (CJC). Mr. Carpenter reported on the function of the CJC and the services they provide.”
Carpenter is on the advisory board of Friends of the Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center — the nonprofit arm of the WMCJC — while also acting as an assistant superintendent in the Ogden School District. He did not respond to a request for comment.
The CJC is an organization that brings together public and private agencies to support children who are victims of alleged sexual or physical abuse and is administered by the Utah Attorney General’s Office. At CJC locations, children who are victims of abuse are interviewed by police and Child Protective Services caseworkers, and they are examined by nurses to determine the extent of abuse.
The WMCJC is currently operating out of a building located at 2408 Van Buren Ave. in Ogden — the third location of the organization launched in 1991. According to the Weber County Parcel Search website, the building that now houses the WMCJC was constructed in 1930 and in 2020 was worth $799,000.
Rod Layton, director of the WMCJC, said the program has grown too large for its current location. He looked into adding an expansion onto the current building but said the age of the structure creates restrictions around what the organization can and cannot do.
“The program has evolved in so many different ways that we just haven’t been able to adapt to the building we’re currently in,” Layton said.
He said he approached the Friends of the Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center advisory board, which helps make decisions regarding property used by the organization, about the prospect of looking to build at a new location rather than renovating the current building. Many on the board supported it, so Layton began searching for a place to build about two years ago, he said.
Layton landed on an empty lot in the 3800 block of Jackson Avenue in Ogden. The owner of that lot, according to Weber County Parcel Search, is listed as the Ogden School District Board of Education. So, he asked the Ogden School District if it would be willing to donate the parcel.
“If we have to buy it, we’re not going to be able to do that probably,” Layton said.
The Weber County Parcel Search website lists the Jackson Avenue property as having a 2020 market value of $578,150 — a price Layton signified would be steep if it must also pay for a new building on the space. If the organization acquires the property, he said, it will launch a capital campaign to help pay for the project.
“We want to build something that matches the program’s mission — how kids are seen, how kids are interviewed,” Layton said. “We want the kids to feel welcome as soon as they walk up to the front door.”
The WMCJC is funded by multiple sources. On its website, it lists Friends of the Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center, National Children’s Alliance, United Way, the state of Utah and local governments as some of its benefactors.
Weber County’s 2020 Final Budget lists the WMCJC as having been approved to receive $727,958 in 2020, an estimated $655,848 in 2019 and $451,320 in 2018. The organization also received funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, confirmed Ogden City Business Information Center Manager Sara Stoffers, although she declined to disclose the amount.
“Property discussions are closed session discussions and I’m not at liberty to comment at this time,” said Zane Woolstenhulme, business administrator for the Ogden School District. “I will tell you that I’ve contacted our district legal counsel to confirm the process for disposing of district property and whether or not the district can donate property and exactly what the steps are that must be followed if that is possible.”
The procedure for purchasing surplus school district land is laid out in Utah Code 53G-4-902. First, the district must declare the parcel of interest surplus property. It must then provide written notice to “each eligible entity in which the surplus property is located,” and those entities subsequently have 90 days to claim it at purchase price, or they may submit a written waiver to the school district forfeiting their rights to purchase the property.
Once all eligible entities waive their claim, the school district “has no further obligation ... to sell the surplus property to the eligible entity,” the rule says. The code doesn’t, however, mention the possibility of a school district donating surplus land to any entity, public or not.
One of the entities that would have the ability to claim the property within 90 days is Ogden City, but according to Mark Johnson, the city’s chief administrative officer, the city does not have interest in the property.
The code goes on to say that a school district “may use proceeds from the sale only for bond debt reduction or school district capital facilities.” The Ogden School District currently has millions of dollars in bonds out which, according to documents on its website, are not scheduled to be paid off until 2027.
Blake Ostler, an attorney who acts as legal counsel for the Ogden School District, said, “A donation can be legally problematic because the property actually belongs to the taxpayers.” He added that one avenue the district may be able to pursue is a “contractual lease or use agreement” with the WMCJC.
If the district declares the parcel on Jackson Avenue surplus property, Woolstenhulme said, the school board’s discussion about the donation would move into open session.
According to Utah’s Open and Public Meetings Act, a public body — like the Ogden school board — may hold a closed meeting only for certain reasons, including to discuss “certain matters regarding acquisition or sale of real property.” Surplus property is not categorized as real property.
“The request was brought to the board in a closed session as are all proposals involving property,” said school board President Jennifer Zundel. “District personnel are gathering information to work with CJC if at all possible.”
Woolstenhulme said he is waiting to hear back from the district’s legal counsel whether it is possible for the Ogden School District to donate the property. The next time the board will discuss the move, he added, is during its Feb. 18 study session.