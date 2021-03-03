OGDEN — It had been 10 or so years since Jesse Redden had set foot in Super Grocery off Monroe Boulevard in northern Ogden.
Nevertheless, Satnam Singh, the owner and operator of the convenience store, didn't miss a beat. Redden had been a regular when he lived near the store years ago, then moved for work before returning to the northern Ogden area.
"Ten or 12 years later, for him to remember me was super cool," Redden said.
But that was the sort of person Singh was.
Singh, 65, was shot and killed Sunday inside Super Grocery, and Wednesday, the day after Ogden police detained a "person of interest" in the matter, acquaintances recalled the store operator as a personable, engaging man who took interest in his customers.
On a pair of occasions a few months back, Redden bought 18-packs of beer and Singh, noticing his arm was in a sling due to rotator cuff surgery, helped him haul the purchases. "He insisted on carrying it to my car for me both times," said Redden, who's launched an online petition to give 675 North, which runs along the south side of Super Grocery, an honorary designation — Satnam Singh Drive.
Kevin Richard, who also lives in the neighborhood, remembers that Singh would sometimes forgive customers if they didn't have quite enough to cover the cost of their purchase. "People don't do that anymore," said Richard, who organized a vigil outside Super Grocery at 675 N. Monroe Blvd. on Monday as a way to remember Singh.
What's more, Singh — known as Sat by many — would really engage with his customers, not just exchange routine pleasantries. "It was a full-on conversation every time I went in there. He was super friendly," Richard said.
Few official details about the incident late Sunday night, including a possible motive, have been released. According to Ogden police, the suspect in the matter, shown on video surveillance released by authorities and believed to be 16 to 25 years old, shot Singh once inside the store after the two briefly communicated. Police haven't revealed additional details as the investigation continues, but rumors and talk are circulating around the neighborhood.
Whoever did it, Richard launched an online petition calling for the most severe punishment possible. "We are a strong community and will take this no longer. Please join in by signing this petition and help put a stop to violence in your neighborhood and state!!!" it reads.
Meantime, neighbors, customers and others mourned. Singh had independently operated the convenience store since the late 1990s or early 2000s, according to Redden and Richard. It was previously part of the Circle K chain.
Pamela Jensen was on hand outside Super Grocery on Wednesday with a rose. The store remains closed, cordoned off with yellow police tape, and well-wishers have placed balloons, candles, teddy bears, messages and more outside it in remembrance of Singh.
"Every time I came in, I said, 'Hi, neighbor,'" said Jensen, recalling, like Redden, how Singh would help her carry her purchases to her car. "He would say, 'Hi, neighbor.' ... He is the man. I loved him. He did not deserve this."
Likewise, messages placed around the outside of the store testified to the strong sentiments held by customers and others.
"(You're) a good man and will be missed!!/Thank you for your kindness/From long haired rocker dude," reads one.
"Thank you for your kindness/All the smiles/Hot cheetos," reads another.
A poster with a drawing of a sad-faced figure crying, seemingly written by a child, also offered up a kind remembrance. "He was a good man/He was bright, kind/He was respectful," it reads.
'A SUPER AWESOME GUY'
The neighborhood west and south of Super Grocery is characterized by modest, single-family homes. A complex of townhomes sits to the north and east. It's a quiet, residential area and a shooting like Sunday's incident is definitely out of character, those familiar with the area say.
Richard said it's a safe neighborhood. The shooting, he went on, is the worst incident in the 20-plus years he's lived in the sector.
"It's not the best part of town, but there are definitely worse places," Redden said. "It's a good, tight-knit community."
He never felt uncomfortable going in the store, he said, also noting the comments of others since Singh's death about his friendly demeanor. "It's just story after story after story of people who are being helped by him," he said.
Redden's petition to give 675 North the honorary designation, Satnam Singh Drive, had more than 1,600 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. "He's been on that street for 20 years," he said.
Redden has researched the process to get honorary designations for city streets and plans to fill out the paperwork with the City of Ogden to get the process moving. Richard said he supports the push.
"He was a super awesome guy," Richard said.