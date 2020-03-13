OGDEN — Ogden City has temporarily suspended all recreation programs to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.
In an email, Ogden City Recreation Manager Edd Bridge said all components of the city's recreation program will be suspended until further notice. The suspension includes closing the Marshall White Center and the Golden Hours Senior Center.
"(The) city is taking this serious and is committed to the safety, health and well-being of our participants and the people of our community," Bridge said. "We will be actively monitoring the situation and will send information out as programing is reinstated."
According to the city's recreation website, the suspensions are temporary and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said public health and safety is the city’s top priority right now and administrators will continue to monitor guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health organizations.
Caldwell said in suspending recreation programs, the city is taking its cue from the state.
"Where trying to keep in line with the recommendations from the governor," Caldwell said. "Suspending all major gatherings, that kind of thing."
During a Thursday press conference, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said his office, in conjunction with local health departments, is recommending people and organizations limit mass gatherings to groups of 100 healthy individuals or less for the next two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16. The recommendation includes church gatherings, concerts, conferences and similar events, Herbert said.
The governor said people over the age of 60 and those who are people who are immunocompromised should avoid large gatherings with more than 20 people.
Ogden's recreation department offers a variety of programs, classes and events year-round, with the recreation center and senior activity center, a sports complex, and numerous baseball, softball, flag football and soccer fields.
Earlier this week Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said the city is considering postponing or even canceling large events scheduled for late this year, like the Ogden Marathon and Twilight concert series. Ogden City Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said the council could look to hold all of their weekly meetings electronically. No solid decisions have been made yet in that regard.
Key public prevention measures for stoping the spread of COVID-19 include: cleaning hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub; avoiding close contact with anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms; covering mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoid touching mouth, nose and eyes; if experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home; and when possible, opting-out of elective public events.