OGDEN — This coming summer is shaping up to be a busy one, much busier than last year, anyway, when COVID-19 jitters forced organizers to cancel or scale back most public activities.
“We can start to think in terms of having these events as long as mask use is in place,” Michela Harris, environmental health director for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, told a gathering of city leaders this week. “We have a lot more flexibility than we did last year.”
Precipitating Harris’ outlook was the lowering of the COVID-19 transmission index in Weber County from high to moderate on Feb. 18 due to a reduction in the COVID-19 caseload in the county. That eases the applicable COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, making larger-scale activities more feasible and not so risky. The conditions have only improved since then, according to Utah Department of Health figures.
Already, several cities — including South Ogden, North Ogden, Roy and West Haven — are tentatively planning to hold their traditional summer celebrations, canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Likewise, organizers of Ogden Twilight, the summer concert series held at the Ogden Amphitheater, are hoping for a return with a 10-show series, possibly starting in August, a little later than normal. Ogden Twilight, too, was canceled in 2020.
The Weber County Fair will be back in August, according to its Facebook page, with a carnival for the first time in perhaps a decade. The fair was actually held last year, though in scaled-back form, and County Commissioner Jim Harvey expects it will be “at or beyond” the 2020 scale.
Plans for Ogden Pioneer Days, the main summer celebration in Ogden, are a bit more fluid. Mark Johnson, the chief administrative officer for Ogden, said the hope is to have the Pioneer Days rodeo, if possible, though he’s not sure about the concert and other traditional activities. Desiree Cooper-Larsen, instrumental in organizing the annual event — actually managed by an independent committee — died on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Farmers Market Ogden was held last year, though in scaled-back form, and it will be back starting on May 22, according to current plans, lasting four weeks longer than the norm. According to event guidelines, there won’t be any entertainment or seating to guard against people congregating and the spread of COVID-19.
According to current COVID-19 guidelines, with a moderate transmission index, hosted mass gatherings are no longer prohibited. “This would include public gatherings like live events, concerts, weddings or community gatherings,” Harris said.
Still, masks are required at indoors events and at outdoor events when social distancing isn’t possible. Events with concessions are required to have accommodations to allow 6-feet of spacing between parties for when they remove masks to eat or drink. “We are encouraging event planners to think about this requirement for their event to ensure adequate space to sit down to eat,” Harris said.
What’s more, event organizers will have to have some form of sign in or ticket sales to allow for contact tracing in the event of a COVID-19 case involving an event participant. “We will work with the event planners on the best way do this,” Harris said.
Here are a few details for some of the county’s traditional summer events, still in the process of being planned and discussed by leaders in the locales:
Ogden Twilight: “Our goal is to host a 10-show Ogden Twilight concert series in 2021. However, we’re targeting a start month of August and we would potentially run as late as the first or second week of October if needed,” reads a post on the event’s Facebook page. Typically, the event is held earlier in the summer.
Even so, evolving COVID-19 conditions will bear on specifics. Organizers haven’t identified any possible acts.
Municipal celebrations: South Ogden Days is tentatively scheduled for June 18-19, according to the event website, but that’s subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation. “The size and scope of that event is still in the air,” said City Manager Matt Dixon.
Roy Days is scheduled for Aug. 5-7, according to the event website, though it may not be exactly like it was in 2019, before COVID-19. “It’ll be modified. We can’t go the full run. There are still too many unknowns,” said Mayor Bob Dandoy.
That said, Dandoy is eager to offer the public something. “Our residents need something. We have been cooped up for a year,” he said.
North Ogden Mayor Neal Berube said many traditional Cherry Days activities — the parade, race show and fireworks — are expected to go forward. Officials are still debating whether to have the vendors and other activities typically held at North Ogden Park, though Berube thinks that, too, will take place. Cherry Days is set for July 3.
Officials are taking a “cautionary” approach, Berube said, mindful of the lingering threat posed by COVID-19.
West Haven Days activities are set for June 24-26, according to the event website. “We’re back!!!” reads the website, which indicates a fireworks show and more are to be held.
In Ogden, Johnson said city officials will meet later in March to discuss how to move forward with city-sponsored activities as the summer nears. Things to be discussed, he said, will be programming offered through the Marshall White Center and the possible reopening of Lorin Farr Pool.
The Weber County Fair Facebook page states that the event this year will go from Aug. 11-14. The Junior Livestock Show will be held, and the website notes that the carnival is making a return to the fair after a hiatus of many years. But it doesn’t spell out additional activities.
Harvey said a date change of another fair in Utah freed up carnival operator Midway of Fun for the week of the Weber County Fair, allowing for the return of rides and other carnival activities.
Harris said the health department has already been working with event organizers to help them comply with the guidelines. Given the changing situation, she advises them to create plans for different COVID-19 risk phases so they’re ready in case things take a turn for the worse or guidelines change.