EDEN — An Ogden Valley contingent worried about the expansion of short-term rentals in the area is redoubling calls to keep them only where they are currently allowed.
Debate on the issue started in earnest last August, prodded by Weber County commissioners, and it comes up again for public consideration at a meeting of the Ogden Valley Planning Commission on Tuesday. A final determination isn’t forthcoming until December at the earliest, but some living in the Ogden Valley, where short-term rentals, or STRs, are particularly abundant, worry pressure is afoot to expand where they can be located.
“It really is a hot discussion,” said Jan Fullmer, an Ogden Valley resident active in a group, Ogden Valley GEM, that closely monitors development in the area.
As such, foes of expanding STRs launched a Change.org petition last week, aiming to drum up support for their cause. It had nearly 430 signatures as of Monday afternoon and Fullmer — who counts herself among the foes of expanding STRs — said the aim is to send a message by quantifying the level of concern on the matter.
“Placing STRs in residential areas is a direct assault on private property rights. Changing residential zoning areas by allowing STRs would be a betrayal of the trust that thousands of Weber County citizens have placed in their county government,” reads the petition, in part.
Location of STRs in parts of the Ogden Valley where they aren’t allowed is a longtime sore point for some permanent residents, who complain that the short-term visitors frequently make noise and disrupt others who live around them. Short-term rentals, geared to tourists and others coming to the area for weekend and other short visits, are particularly abundant in the Ogden Valley given the three ski resorts and other recreational offerings in the area. They are typically rented out over online marketplaces like Airbnb.
Rick Grover, director of the Weber County Planning Division, said county planning leaders seem to be leaning against expanding the number of short-term rentals in the county. In a bid to get a handle on the issues caused by such properties, particularly those operating where they shouldn’t, county commissioners late last year started a campaign to assure compliance with county rules. They are focused on unincorporated areas of the county, where they have jurisdiction.
Still, Fullmer said some aren’t convinced.
One of the possible changes put forward to help address the issue is hiring of a third-party contractor to respond to complaints at short-term rental properties. That would quicken response times when loud parties or other disruptive activities occur, enabling county leaders to get better control of the issue. Fullmer, though, notes that hiring a contractor would cost the county money, possibly creating pressure to allow more short-term rentals to cash in on the the fees and taxes they would generate.
What’s more, some of the options put forward to address the situation would entail expanding where short-term rental properties may locate.
Some property owners have argued that restrictions on short-term rentals, even where they aren’t allowed, are antithetical to property rights. Some have said they acquired property in the Ogden Valley with the aim of renting it out, not knowing that the county restricts where short-term rentals are allowed. On the flip side, Fullmer said allowing short-term rentals in areas where people purposefully bought homes because they aren’t allowed is “penalizing people who have done the right thing.”
The Ogden Valley Planning Commission could put forward a recommendation after Tuesday’s meeting, though that’s not guaranteed. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. and is being held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87618541516. Even if they do recommend action by Weber County commissioners, though, the Western Weber Planning Commission still has to weigh-in on the matter, possibly at a meeting in December, according to Grover.
Action by county commissioners would only follow the recommendations put forward by the two planning commissions, meaning December is the earliest they’d take the matter up.