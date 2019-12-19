OGDEN — The city is about to embark on a new, $120,000 marketing campaign, seeking to further set Ogden apart from other communities along the Wasatch Front.
In 2016, the Ogden City Council voted unanimously to adopt a new brand strategy, style guide, strategic development and marketing approach for the city. The plan was developed after a months-long, community-involved effort with contractor Roger Brooks of Roger Brooks International.
“Still Untamed” was adopted as the city’s tagline, a nod to Ogden’s colorful history and present-day quirks. The city’s current logo and other branding elements developed during that time continue to be incorporated into city operations, including on street signs, city vehicles, business cards, stationary and social media accounts.
On Tuesday, Ogden Marketing and Communications Manager Mike McBride discussed a continuation of the plan of sorts, but this time the city will work with Salt Lake City-based The Summit Group. McBride said TSG is helping the city create a five-year marketing and public relations campaign that will build on those rebranding efforts from 2016.
Now being called the “Whole Life” campaign, McBride said the effort will involve TSG developing “high-impact ads” across various digital platforms, creating local outdoor installations, increasing public relations efforts and creating a social influencer/ambassador program. The ads will focus on telling the “Whole Life” story of the real Ogden and its people, McBride said.
According to City Council documents, the effort will seek to highlight Ogden’s “revived vitality” and overcome “out-of-date perceptions” regarding the city. Ogden residents and business owners will be featured as well. McBride said the core audience for the campaign is not only Ogden residents, but all people living along the Wasatch Front. The city also wants to target “business decision makers” across tech, manufacturing and aerospace sectors, according to the council documents.
During a Tuesday work session, council members Luis Lopez and Marcia White urged the city administration to consider all of Ogden’s diverse population while executing the campaign.
The $120,000 cost of the first year of the campaign was approved by the City Council during the city’s 2019 budgeting processes.