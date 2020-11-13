OGDEN — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the normal way of life for one of Northern Utah's nonprofits long dedicated to feeding the area's hungry.
Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah is looking for donations to help fill out its Thanksgiving meal supply this year, according to Cynthia Mecklenburg, CCS director of human resources and communications. The organization will also change its distribution process this year to ensure safety during the pandemic.
CCS, which provides a host of services for Weber County’s homeless, hungry and refugee population, is distributing Thanksgiving meals currently and will do so through Nov. 25. In an email, CCS Basic Needs Director Randy Chappell said families will receive meals of turkey, stuffing, potatoes, onions, green beans, canned pumpkin and canned fruit.
Chappell said The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing the lion's share of the food, with the Utah Food Bank chipping in as well. But right now, CCS is still short on turkey and gravy mix packets and is currently accepting donations of those items. Chappell said donations can be dropped off at the CCS warehouse on 2504 F Avenue in Ogden.
The organization is also doing away with its typical sign-up procedure for the meals this year. Chappell said that in order to limit trips, when a CCS-served household comes to get their monthly food, they will also get their holiday food.
CCS is trying to provide 1,200 holiday meals to families in need in the Ogden area this year, but the trickle-down effect of COVID-19 has made 2020 a challenge.
"Our mission at CCS is to practice the gospel values of love, compassion and hope through service, support and collaboration," said Mecklenburg. "We serve the underserved and by providing help, we create hope. Although the (pandemic-related) challenges we currently face affect us all, refugees, migrants, the hungry and the homeless have suffered more acutely. Now more than ever, the generosity of others is needed."
CCS is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Ogden this year. Mecklenburg said in addition to feeding the hungry, CCS also works to find homes for refugees and provides counseling and training services. So far this year, the nonprofit has distributed 1.6 million pounds of food to 48,330 individuals in Ogden. Statewide, CCS has resettled close to 200 refugees this year and will help close to 1,000 clients with immigration needs, Mecklenburg said.
According to the most recent data, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 9.4% of Weber County’s population subsisted at or below the federal poverty level in 2019. Income below the poverty line is $12,490 or less for an individual and $25,750 or less for a family of four, according to the U.S. Department Health and Human Services.
The national poverty rate was at 10.5% in 2019. Weber County’s poverty rate was 9.3% in 2018 and reached 11.2% in 2017. The decade’s highest rate was 13.9% in 2010, according to the Census Bureau.
For more information on how to help with the Thanksgiving program, call 801-394-5944.