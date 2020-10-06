OGDEN — Anna Davidson has helped people dealing with addiction, mental illness, homelessness and more.
“I think it’s kind of in my blood,” she said. “I’ve been around people who, for lack of a better word, are a little broken.”
So the transition to homeless service advocate at the Ogden Police Department, a civilian posting, came without any major hiccups. In fact, after nearly a year on the job, a police official says the initiative is paying off, helping direct more and more homeless in the city get the help they need, thus keeping them out of trouble and enabling officers put their focus on other issues.
“It’s a win for the city. It’s a win for the police department,” said Deputy Chief Eric Young.
Davidson, owner of Jessie Jean’s on Historic 25th Street and long involved in efforts to help those in need through her restaurant, started as a part-timer in the advocacy post last November. The city of Ogden last month received an injection of funds from United Way of Northern Utah to beef up the effort and she became a full-timer on Sept. 22. She’s excited at the opportunity to help connect those in need with the services meant to help them, one of her key missions.
“It’s kind of bridging a gap. I think it’s awesome,” she said.
As it’s a relatively new effort, police don’t yet have a complete set of figures to point to in gauging its impact. But Young is hopeful. In fiscal year 2020, which went from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, police made 794 referrals to homeless service providers. With Davidson now a full-timer, he went on, “we expect that number to increase dramatically in (fiscal year 2021).”
And instead of cycling the homeless through the judicial system for offenses like littering or trespassing, they’re now more apt to get the sort of help that can help them change their lives. “Obviously the long-term solution isn’t just arrest, arrest and release. So we have to find better outcomes,” Young said.
Similarly, Andi Beadles, director of the Weber Housing Authority, said Davidson’s hiring reflects a new approach by the city of Ogden.
“Historically there has been tension between the homeless population and law enforcement, but I believe Ogden city is working to change that perspective and this position is a great example of that. Anna is the perfect person for this position,” Beadles said.
Davidson, wearing civilian clothes, works with community policing officers, and Beadles said she also works with an outreach worker from her office. “They usually team up and work together to identify homeless households residing in places not meant for human habitation, link them to services and work to get them off the streets,” Beadles said.
Nearly 2,400 people sought a place to stay at homeless shelters in Weber and Morgan counties in fiscal year 2019, according the state of Utah’s 2020 annual report on homelessness. Judy Doud, director of the Ogden Rescue Mission, said others seek shelter where they can — small tent cities and in wooded areas along the Ogden River.
“There are so many times, people come to us. They don’t know what services are out there,” said Doud, whose group also works with the homeless.
‘KEEP CHUGGING AWAY’Through Jessie Jeans, her restaurant, Davidson has tried to help those in need. During the federal government shutdown in late 2018 and early 2019, for instance, she cooked up free meals for impacted Internal Revenue Services workers, tapping donations from the public and the manpower of her staff. Employees are still running Jessie Jeans, and now Davidson is taking her penchant to help others in a new direction.
She takes a low-key approach in reaching out to those she suspects are homeless, offering her card, asking if they know anyone who can use her services. “I just try to learn their story,” she said.
It’s not always a quick process. Usually it takes time, patience and persistence. Someone initially skeptical may warm up to her only after a few visits. She and the community policing officers she works with know where to go to find the homeless. “It’s not an overnight thing, so you have to build the relationship. You have to build the trust,” she said.
Then Davidson will work the phones, cut through the red tape of bureaucracy to connect those she’s helping to the social service agencies that can help. Even then, though, the process can take time. She just recently helped one homeless individual she met last year find housing, after around 10 months. She’s not daunted, though, because it’s the cause is a good one.
“I just keep chugging away at it,” she said.