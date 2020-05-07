OGDEN — A 103-year-old Weber County landmark will soon be gone for good.
Demolition of the west Ogden Swift building began this week, according to Ogden Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development Brandon Cooper, as the city prepares to sell the site to a California-based company that will integrate it into the developing Ogden Business Exchange business park.
The city bought the Swift property in 2017 from Utah-Smith, a business entity connected to Bert Smith, the late founder of local retailer Smith and Edwards Co. The city has long sought to redevelop the land, but the work was delayed after the discovery of a large quantity of chemical materials stored inside the building. The Environmental Protection Agency began cleaning the site in late March 2019 and wrapped up the extensive clean-up project late last year.
The Ogden City Council approved a $1.8 million deal in October 2019 to sell the Swift site to Atwater Infrastructure Partners, which plans to build a 125,000-square-foot aerospace manufacturing facility there. Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said he’s not sure exactly how long the demolition will take, but the city is happy to be starting the process. He said the sale to Atwater is contingent upon the city fully clearing the site for development.
“It’s been a lengthy process,” Johnson said. “But ultimately, we’ll have a new company in here that’s going to bring hundreds of new jobs.”
Atwater is one of several companies the city has recruited to the west Ogden redevelopment site know as the Trackline Economic Development Area. The tax-incentivized city project includes 122 acres between 24th Street and Middleton Road from the railroad tracks to G Avenue. Beginning in the 1930s, the area was home to the Ogden livestock yards and was once a thriving economic hub. When the stock yards were shut down in the 1970s, the area quickly grew dilapidated and had been mostly uninhabited until Trackline was established in 2013.
The development includes a mix of commercial, manufacturing and light industrial space, including a 51-acre outdoor recreation business park called the Ogden Business Exchange, where the Atwater facility will be located. A mix of local and international companies now do business out of the park, including Enve Composites, the Selle Royal Company, Roosters Brewing Company and Ogden’s Own Distillery.
According to Ogden City Council documents, the city will spend more than $3 million to remediate the site and demolish the building. Cooper said the city could possibly face additional costs for soil and groundwater cleanup around the Swift site, but specifics on that won’t be known until testing can be conducted after the building is razed.
Sitting at 390 W. Exchange Road, just north of the 24th Street viaduct, the 102-year-old warehouse was once home to the defunct Swift meat packing plant. With its large red “Swift” sign and its prominent location near one of the city’s main entrance points, the building has been an icon in Ogden for decades.
Cooper said the city initially considered keeping the building, but upon inspection found that it was beyond repair.